The Masters Announces Higher Ticket Prices for 2023 Tournament

Long known as one of the best deals for sports fans, The Masters tournament is slightly less so in 2023, as organizers have announced they are raising ticket prices for 2023. Fans who have access to purchase weekly badges – which are good for all days of the tournament – will have to pay $450 this year, up from $375.

Though that does translate to a 20 percent increase overnight, most fans don’t seem too perturbed by the price hike, as the coveted passes are still largely considered one of the best deals in sports for those lucky enough to score one.

Series badges for the @TheMasters were made available to those on the patron list today. The price for a badge, good for all four tournament days, is up to $450. It was $375 last year. Still a bargain when compared to other major events. @GeoffShac @BillFields1 — john boyette (@johnboyette) January 3, 2023

For comparisons sake, tickets to the U.S. Open tournament in 2023 start at $125 for a pass to the first day, increasing to as high as $290 for the final round on Sunday. And that’s nothing compared to what tickets to The Masters go for on secondary ticket marketplaces.

According to data provided by Ticket Club, the average price paid for its members to secure a four-day competition pass to view the 2022 tournament was a massive $11,121 per pass. Sunday-only Masters golf tournament tickets at Ticket Club went for an average of $2,930 for members of the marketplace, which does not charge service fees for members.

Price for consumers looking to attend The Masters in 2023 are slightly down, according to ScoreBig. Masters golf tournament competition passes are currently priced starting at $8,040 each for a 4-day pass, with Sunday competition passes listed for as as low as $1,845 per pass as of Thursday afternoon.

Access to the coveted patron passes is tightly controlled by Augusta National, which has its patrons list as well as a lottery for ticket distribution. The 2023 lottery is already closed out, with those interested able to apply for the 2024 tournament lottery in a window open from June 1-20.

The Masters tournament in 2023 will be the 87th edition of the event, scheduled from April 6-9, 2023 at Augusta National Golf Club in Augusta Georgia. It is the first of the men’s major tournaments of the year. An unofficial list of the golfers who have qualified for entry in the tournament from Sports Illustrated is included below, as is a list of ticket resale marketplaces offering tickets for those interested in browsing prices.

The Masters Tournament 2023 Qualified Players (via Sports Illustrated)

Here is the current, unofficial field list, along with the categories in which the players qualified.

1. Past Masters champions

Fred Couples (1)

Sergio Garcia (1)

Dustin Johnson (1, 12, 18)

Zach Johnson (1)

Bernhard Langer (1)

Sandy Lyle (1)

Hideki Matsuyama (1, 13, 17, 18)

Larry Mize (1)

Jose Maria Olazabal (1)

Phil Mickelson (1, 4)

Patrick Reed (1)

Scottie Scheffler (1, 13, 17, 18)

Charl Schwartzel (1, 12)

Adam Scott (1, 17, 18)

Vijay Singh (1)

Jordan Spieth (1, 16, 17, 18)

Bubba Watson (1)

Mike Weir (1)

Danny Willett (1, 12)

Tiger Woods (1)

2. U.S. Open champions 2018-2022 (Honorary, non-competing after five years)

Bryson DeChambeau (2)

Matt Fitzpatrick (2, 17, 18)

Brooks Koepka (2, 4)

Gary Woodland (2)

Jon Rahm (2, 16, 17, 18)

3. British Open champions 2018-2022 (Honorary, non-competing after five years)

Shane Lowry (3, 12, 18)

Francesco Molinari (3)

Collin Morikawa (3, 4, 12, 17, 18)

Cam Smith (3, 5, 12, 17, 18)

4. PGA champions 2018-2022 (Honorary, non-competing after five years)

Justin Thomas (4, 5, 12, 17, 18)

5. Winners of the Players Championship 2021-2023 (Three years)

6. Current Olympic Gold Medalist (One year)

n/a

7. 2022 U.S. Amateur Champion (7-A) (Honorary, non-competing after one year) and the runner-up (7-B) to the 2021 U.S. Amateur champion

Sam Bennett (7-A)

Ben Carr (7-B)

8. 2022 British Amateur Champion (Honorary, non-competing after one year)

Aldrich Potgieter (8)

9. 2022 Asia-Pacific Amateur champion

Harrison Crowe (9)

10. 2023 Latin America Amateur champion

TBA (10)

11. 2022 U.S. Mid-Amateur champion

Matthew McClean (11)

12. The first 12 players, including ties, in the 2022 Masters Tournament

Rory McIlroy (12, 14, 16, 17, 18)

Will Zalatoris (12, 13, 15, 16, 17, 18)

Corey Conners (12, 17, 18)

Sungjae Im (12, 17, 18)

Cameron Champ (12)

13. The first four players, including ties, in the 2022 U.S. Open Championship

n/a

14. The first 4 players, including ties, in the 2022 British Open Championship

Cameron Young (14, 15, 17, 18)

Tommy Fleetwood (14, 18)

Viktor Hovland (14, 17, 18)

15. The first 4 players, including ties, in the 2022 PGA Championship

Mito Pereira (15, 18)

16. Individual winners of PGA Tour events that award a full-point allocation for the season-ending Tour Championship, from the 2022 Masters to the 2023 Masters

Patrick Cantlay (16, 17, 18)

Xander Schauffele (16, 17, 18)

Max Homa (16, 17, 18)

K.H. Lee (16, 17, 18)

Sam Burns (16, 17, 18)

Billy Horschel (16, 17, 18)

J.T. Poston (16, 17)

Tony Finau (16, 17, 18)

Tom Kim (16, 18)

Mackenzie Hughes (16, 18)

Keegan Bradley (16, 18)

Seamus Power (16, 18)

Russell Henley (16, 18)

Adam Svensson (16)

17. Those qualifying for the 2022 Tour Championship

Sepp Straka (17, 18)

Tom Hoge (17, 18)

Joaquin Niemann (17, 18)

Brian Harman (17, 18)

Sahith Theegala (17, 18)

Scott Stallings (17)

Talor Gooch (17, 18)

18. The 50 leaders on the final Official World Golf Ranking for the previous calendar year

Abraham Ancer (18)

Ryan Fox (18)

Tyrrell Hatton (18)

Kevin Kisner (18)

Kurt Kitayama (18)

Jason Kokrak (18)

Adrian Meronk (18)

Kevin Na (18)

Alex Noren (18)

Louis Oosthuizen (18)

Thomas Pieters (18)

Harold Varner III (18)

Aaron Wise (18)

19.The 50 leaders on the Official World Golf Ranking published during the week prior to the current Masters Tournament

TBD

Special Invitees

Kazuki Higa

Gordon Sargent

Past champions not expected to play

Tommy Aaron

Jack Burke Jr.

Angel Cabrera

Charles Coody

Ben Crenshaw

Nick Faldo

Raymond Floyd

Trevor Immelman

Jack Nicklaus

Mark O’Meara

Gary Player

Craig Stadler

Tom Watson

Ian Woosnam

Fuzzy Zoeller

Last Updated on January 5, 2023 by Dave Clark