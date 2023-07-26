Fans of live entertainment with a T-Mobile account just had their Tuesday’s get a bit more interesting, as the telecommunications giant announced that AEG Presents is one of its new partners on the T-Mobile Tuesday’s deal system for customers. The entertainment deal brings offers including up to 25% off tickets and “amplified concert experiences” as part of the new offer, which launched on Tuesday, July 25.

“While some Carriers strip away benefits, we’re all in on customer appreciation, bringing customers even more unique benefits and deals from the brands we all love – just for being a part of the T-Mobile family,” said Mike Katz, President of Marketing, Innovation and Experience, T-Mobile. “With over a billion T-Mobile Tuesdays deals claimed to date, we know what our customers love, so we never stop looking for new ways to give them more… all while connecting people to the nation’s leading 5G network.”

According to the announcement, T-Mobile and Metro by T-Mobile customers can access special pricing on nearly 5,000 concerts across 48 venues. Offers will include tickets for 25% off through T-Mobile Tuesdays, as well as “quick pass” access that allows for a quicker entry to general admission areas on a show-by-show basis.

Customers can also access special pricing for festival partners through the T-Mobile Reserved Tickets program and VIP amenities through the Club Magenta program. There is also access to discounted fuel from Shell service stations.

Venues associated with AEG Presents include Forest Hills Stadium in Queens, The Roxy in Hollywood, The Theatre at Resorts World in Las Vegas, and Fiddler’s Green Amphitheatre outside Denver.

T-Mobile Tuesdays is a benefit program that gives the mobile company’s customers access to special deals, typically announced and available for a limited time on Tuesdays throughout the year. It is accessible through the user’s account as well as a dedicated app for iOS and Android devices.

Last Updated on July 26, 2023