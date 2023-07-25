Hours before Paramore was supposed to take the stage on Sunday, the band cancelled their concert at San Francisco’s Chase Center, citing an illness within the group. The show, along with others in Seattle, Portland, and Salt Lake City, have all been rescheduled for early August.
The band elaborated on the interrupted tour with a post viewable at Ticketmaster event pages this week:
“As announced yesterday, our show in San Francisco was postponed due to illness within the touring party,” the post reads. “After much deliberation, in the interest of our health and the ability to put on a show you all deserve, we have decided to reschedule our shows this week in Seattle, Portland and Salt Lake City.”
The San Francisco show has been pushed to August 7, while Seattle moves to August 9, Portland goes to August 10, and Salt Lake City to August 13. The next show on the band’s calendar is their stop in Tulsa, scheduled for Saturday July 29.
Paramore fans who bought tickets directly through the box office have the choice of attending on the new dates, or requesting a refund. Fans who purchased tickets through secondary marketplaces should contact the seller to determine their options if they cannot attend the new date.
The “This Is Why,” tour has seen Paramore on a sprawling run through North America, which initially went on sale in the fall of 2022. That sales process utilized Ticketmaster’s much-hated Verified Fan system and saw price-surged ticket tactics during its initial sale, but it appears that the actual demand was actually far less than implied, likely an effort to justify the high prices.
Tickets for upcoming dates are available at the box office for every show on the schedule, both as “standard” seats and resale. It is unclear whether or not price floors are in place for upcoming shows, but resale prices are at or below the “standard” price after fees are applied in at least some instances when browsing marketplaces outside of the “official” box office, where that practice is sometimes done to prop up sales for remaining primary inventory that has not yet sold.
Visit the links below to shop for tickets across multiple marketplaces and view the full list of upcoming Paramore shows in 2023 and into 2024 as the band goes on tour overseas.
PARAMORE TOUR DATES
Sat Jul 29 — Tulsa, OK | BOK Center
Sun Jul 30 — St Louis, MO | Enterprise Center
Tue Aug 1 — Milwaukee, WI | Fiserv Forum
Wed Aug 02 — St. Paul, MN | Xcel Energy Center
Mon Aug 7 — San Francisco, CA | Chase Center (Rescheduled from July 22)
Wed Aug 9 — Seattle, WA | Climate Pledge Arena (Rescheduled from July 24)
Thu Aug 10 – Portland, OR | Veterans Memorial Coliseum (Rescheduled from July 25)
Sun Aug 13 — Salt Lake City, UT | Delta Center (Rescheduled from July 27)
International Tour Dates
Sat, NOV 18 – Auckland, NZL | Spark Arena
Wed, NOV 22 – Brisbane, AUS | Brisbane Entertainment Centre
Thu, NOV 23 – Brisbane , AUS | Brisbane Entertainment Centre
Sat, NOV 25 – Sydney, AUS | The Domain
Mon, NOV 27 – Melbourne, AUS | Rod Laver Arena
Tue, NOV 28 – Melbourne, AUS | Rod Laver Arena
Thu, MAY 9, 2024 – Paris, FRA | Paris La Défense Arena
Fri, MAY 10, 2024 – Paris, FRA | Paris La Défense Arena
Sat, MAY 11, 2024 – Paris, FRA | Paris La Défense Arena
Sun, MAY 12, 2024 – Paris, FRA | Paris La Défense Arena
Fri, MAY 17, 2024 – Stockholm, SWE | Friends Arena
Sat, MAY 18, 2024 – Stockholm, SWE | Friends Arena
Sun, MAY 19, 2024 – Stockholm, SWE | Friends Arena
Fri, MAY 24, 2024 – Lisbon, PRT | Estádio da Luz
Sat, MAY 25, 2024 – Lisbon, PRT | Estádio da Luz
Thu, MAY 30, 2024 – Madrid, ESP | Estadio Santiago Bernabéu
Sun, JUN 2, 2024 – Lyon, FRA | Groupama Stadium
Mon, JUN 3, 2024 – Lyon, FRA | Groupama Stadium
Fri, JUN 7, 2024 – Edinburgh, GBR | BT Murrayfield Stadium
Sat, JUN 8, 2024 – Edinburgh, GBR | BT Murrayfield Stadium
Sun, JUN 9, 2024 – Edinburgh, GBR | BT Murrayfield Stadium
Thu, JUN 13, 2024 – Liverpool, GBR | Anfield Stadium
Fri, JUN 14, 2024 – Liverpool, GBR | Anfield Stadium
Sat, JUN 15, 2024 – Liverpool, GBR | Anfield Stadium
Tue, JUN 18, 2024 – Cardiff, GBR | Principality Stadium
Fri, JUN 21, 2024 – London, GBR | Wembley Stadium
Sat, JUN 22, 2024 – London, GBR | Wembley Stadium
Sun, JUN 23, 2024 – London, GBR | Wembley Stadium
Fri, JUN 28, 2024 – Dublin, IRL | Aviva Stadium
Sat, JUN 29, 2024 – Dublin, IRL | Aviva Stadium
Sun, JUN 30, 2024 – Dublin, IRL | Aviva Stadium
Thu, JUL 4, 2024 – Amsterdam, NLD | Johan Cruijff ArenA
Fri, JUL 5, 2024 – Amsterdam, NLD | Johan Cruijff ArenA
Sat, JUL 6, 2024 – Amsterdam, NLD | Johan Cruijff ArenA
Tue, JUL 9, 2024 – Zürich, CHE | Stadion Letzigrund
Wed, JUL 10, 2024 – Zürich, CHE | Stadion Letzigrund
Sat, JUL 13, 2024 – Milan, ITA | San Siro Stadium
Sun, JUL 14, 2024 – Milan, ITA | San Siro Stadium
Wed, JUL 17, 2024 – Gelsenkirchen, DEU | Veltins Arena
Thu, JUL 18, 2024 – Gelsenkirchen, DEU | Veltins Arena
Fri, JUL 19, 2024 – Gelsenkirchen, DEU | Veltins Arena
Tue, JUL 23, 2024 – Hamburg, DEU | Volksparkstadion
Wed, JUL 24, 2024 – Hamburg, DEU | Volksparkstadion
Sat, JUL 27, 2024 – München, DEU | Olympiastadion München
Sun, JUL 28, 2024 – München, DEU | Olympiastadion München
Thu, AUG 1, 2024 – Warsaw, POL | PGE Narodowy
Fri, AUG 2, 2024 – Warsaw, POL | PGE Narodowy
Sat, AUG 3, 2024 – Warsaw, POL | PGE Narodowy
Thu, AUG 8, 2024 – Vienna, AUT | Ernst Happel Stadium
Fri, AUG 9, 2024 – Vienna, AUT | Ernst Happel Stadium
Sat, AUG 10, 2024 – Vienna, AUT | Ernst Happel Stadium
Thu, AUG 15, 2024 – London, GBR | Wembley Stadium
Fri, AUG 16, 2024 – London, GBR | Wembley Stadium
Sat, AUG 17, 2024 – London, GBR | Wembley Stadium
Last Updated on July 25, 2023
