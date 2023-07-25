Hours before Paramore was supposed to take the stage on Sunday, the band cancelled their concert at San Francisco’s Chase Center, citing an illness within the group. The show, along with others in Seattle, Portland, and Salt Lake City, have all been rescheduled for early August.

The band elaborated on the interrupted tour with a post viewable at Ticketmaster event pages this week:

“As announced yesterday, our show in San Francisco was postponed due to illness within the touring party,” the post reads. “After much deliberation, in the interest of our health and the ability to put on a show you all deserve, we have decided to reschedule our shows this week in Seattle, Portland and Salt Lake City.”

The San Francisco show has been pushed to August 7, while Seattle moves to August 9, Portland goes to August 10, and Salt Lake City to August 13. The next show on the band’s calendar is their stop in Tulsa, scheduled for Saturday July 29.

Paramore fans who bought tickets directly through the box office have the choice of attending on the new dates, or requesting a refund. Fans who purchased tickets through secondary marketplaces should contact the seller to determine their options if they cannot attend the new date.

The “This Is Why,” tour has seen Paramore on a sprawling run through North America, which initially went on sale in the fall of 2022. That sales process utilized Ticketmaster’s much-hated Verified Fan system and saw price-surged ticket tactics during its initial sale, but it appears that the actual demand was actually far less than implied, likely an effort to justify the high prices.

Tickets for upcoming dates are available at the box office for every show on the schedule, both as “standard” seats and resale. It is unclear whether or not price floors are in place for upcoming shows, but resale prices are at or below the “standard” price after fees are applied in at least some instances when browsing marketplaces outside of the “official” box office, where that practice is sometimes done to prop up sales for remaining primary inventory that has not yet sold.

PARAMORE TOUR DATES

Sat Jul 29 — Tulsa, OK | BOK Center

Sun Jul 30 — St Louis, MO | Enterprise Center

Tue Aug 1 — Milwaukee, WI | Fiserv Forum

Wed Aug 02 — St. Paul, MN | Xcel Energy Center

Mon Aug 7 — San Francisco, CA | Chase Center (Rescheduled from July 22)

Wed Aug 9 — Seattle, WA | Climate Pledge Arena (Rescheduled from July 24)

Thu Aug 10 – Portland, OR | Veterans Memorial Coliseum (Rescheduled from July 25)

Sun Aug 13 — Salt Lake City, UT | Delta Center (Rescheduled from July 27)

International Tour Dates

Sat, NOV 18 – Auckland, NZL | Spark Arena

Wed, NOV 22 – Brisbane, AUS | Brisbane Entertainment Centre

Thu, NOV 23 – Brisbane , AUS | Brisbane Entertainment Centre

Sat, NOV 25 – Sydney, AUS | The Domain

Mon, NOV 27 – Melbourne, AUS | Rod Laver Arena

Tue, NOV 28 – Melbourne, AUS | Rod Laver Arena

Thu, MAY 9, 2024 – Paris, FRA | Paris La Défense Arena

Fri, MAY 10, 2024 – Paris, FRA | Paris La Défense Arena

Sat, MAY 11, 2024 – Paris, FRA | Paris La Défense Arena

Sun, MAY 12, 2024 – Paris, FRA | Paris La Défense Arena

Fri, MAY 17, 2024 – Stockholm, SWE | Friends Arena

Sat, MAY 18, 2024 – Stockholm, SWE | Friends Arena

Sun, MAY 19, 2024 – Stockholm, SWE | Friends Arena

Fri, MAY 24, 2024 – Lisbon, PRT | Estádio da Luz

Sat, MAY 25, 2024 – Lisbon, PRT | Estádio da Luz

Thu, MAY 30, 2024 – Madrid, ESP | Estadio Santiago Bernabéu

Sun, JUN 2, 2024 – Lyon, FRA | Groupama Stadium

Mon, JUN 3, 2024 – Lyon, FRA | Groupama Stadium

Fri, JUN 7, 2024 – Edinburgh, GBR | BT Murrayfield Stadium

Sat, JUN 8, 2024 – Edinburgh, GBR | BT Murrayfield Stadium

Sun, JUN 9, 2024 – Edinburgh, GBR | BT Murrayfield Stadium

Thu, JUN 13, 2024 – Liverpool, GBR | Anfield Stadium

Fri, JUN 14, 2024 – Liverpool, GBR | Anfield Stadium

Sat, JUN 15, 2024 – Liverpool, GBR | Anfield Stadium

Tue, JUN 18, 2024 – Cardiff, GBR | Principality Stadium

Fri, JUN 21, 2024 – London, GBR | Wembley Stadium

Sat, JUN 22, 2024 – London, GBR | Wembley Stadium

Sun, JUN 23, 2024 – London, GBR | Wembley Stadium

Fri, JUN 28, 2024 – Dublin, IRL | Aviva Stadium

Sat, JUN 29, 2024 – Dublin, IRL | Aviva Stadium

Sun, JUN 30, 2024 – Dublin, IRL | Aviva Stadium

Thu, JUL 4, 2024 – Amsterdam, NLD | Johan Cruijff ArenA

Fri, JUL 5, 2024 – Amsterdam, NLD | Johan Cruijff ArenA

Sat, JUL 6, 2024 – Amsterdam, NLD | Johan Cruijff ArenA

Tue, JUL 9, 2024 – Zürich, CHE | Stadion Letzigrund

Wed, JUL 10, 2024 – Zürich, CHE | Stadion Letzigrund

Sat, JUL 13, 2024 – Milan, ITA | San Siro Stadium

Sun, JUL 14, 2024 – Milan, ITA | San Siro Stadium

Wed, JUL 17, 2024 – Gelsenkirchen, DEU | Veltins Arena

Thu, JUL 18, 2024 – Gelsenkirchen, DEU | Veltins Arena

Fri, JUL 19, 2024 – Gelsenkirchen, DEU | Veltins Arena

Tue, JUL 23, 2024 – Hamburg, DEU | Volksparkstadion

Wed, JUL 24, 2024 – Hamburg, DEU | Volksparkstadion

Sat, JUL 27, 2024 – München, DEU | Olympiastadion München

Sun, JUL 28, 2024 – München, DEU | Olympiastadion München

Thu, AUG 1, 2024 – Warsaw, POL | PGE Narodowy

Fri, AUG 2, 2024 – Warsaw, POL | PGE Narodowy

Sat, AUG 3, 2024 – Warsaw, POL | PGE Narodowy

Thu, AUG 8, 2024 – Vienna, AUT | Ernst Happel Stadium

Fri, AUG 9, 2024 – Vienna, AUT | Ernst Happel Stadium

Sat, AUG 10, 2024 – Vienna, AUT | Ernst Happel Stadium

Thu, AUG 15, 2024 – London, GBR | Wembley Stadium

Fri, AUG 16, 2024 – London, GBR | Wembley Stadium

Sat, AUG 17, 2024 – London, GBR | Wembley Stadium

Last Updated on July 25, 2023