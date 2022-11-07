Paramore Plans Sprawling North America Arena Tour Dates in 2023

After testing the waters with a limited return to touring in the fall of this year, Paramore is going out big in 2023, announcing...

After testing the waters with a limited return to touring in the fall of this year, Paramore is going out big in 2023, announcing plans for an arena tour across North America. Paramore’s 2023 tour dates will span 26 cities, with support from Bloc Party, Foals, The Linda Lindas, and Genisis Owusu.

North America. Summer 2023. Verified Fan Registration is open now through 11/7 at 11:59PM ET at https://t.co/nxOAggiF9T. Public on sale starts 11/11 at 10am local at https://t.co/rLpvB2HWsR. pic.twitter.com/gb1WNfo2dJ — paramore (@paramore) November 4, 2022

Tour dates for Paramore in 2023 kick off in May with a show at Charlotte, NC’s Spectrum Center, and wind through an August 2 performance at Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul, Minnesota. In between, the group will play shows at venues including State Farm Arena (Atlanta), Madison Square Garden (New York), Scotiabank Arena (Toronto), Dickies Arena (Fort Worth, TX), Ball Arena (Denver), Chase Center (San Francisco), and Climate Pledge Arena (Seattle).

Much as they did with their limited touring run this fall, Paramore is fully embracing Ticketmaster’s suite of price-boosting technology, forcing their fans to register for the Verified Fan systems if they hope to access presales that launch this week. Verified Fan – which gathers detailed fan information to feed the pricing algorithym that dynamically surges ticket prices at moments of high demand (like presales and general onsale dates) – is open for registration through midnight on Monday, November 7. Tickets are on sale to the general public beginning on Friday, November 11, with presales kicking off with a “verified” presale limited to American Express cardholders that goes off on Wednesday, November 9th. Non-AMEX Paramore fans who are successfully “verified” will have their presale opportunity beginning on Thursday, November 10.

Those interested in trying their luck during the initial sales period can register at https://www.ticketmaster.com/paramore for Verified Fan.

There are still seven shows remaining on Paramore’s fall run of performances, which are taking place at more intimate venues than the arenas scheduled for next fall. Those dates, plus the full run of 2023 dates as announced thus far, plus links to ticket purchase marketplaces are available below:

Paramore Tour Dates

Fall 2022

November 7 – Toronto, ON – HISTORY

November 9 – Chicago, IL – The Chicago Theatre

November 11 – Cincinnati, OH – The Andrew J Brady Music Center

November 13 – New York, NY – The Beacon Theatre

November 15 – Atlanta, GA – Tabernacle

November 16 – St. Augustine, FL – The St. Augustine Amphitheatre

November 19 – Mexico City, MX – Corona Capital Festival^

Spring 2023

Tue May 23 – Charlotte, NC – Spectrum Center*×

Thu May 25 – Atlanta, GA – State Farm Arena*×

Sat May 27 – Atlantic City, NJ – Adjacent Festival!

Tue May 30 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden*×

Fri June 02 – Washington, DC – Capital One Arena*×

Sun Jun 04 – Cleveland, OH – Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse*×

Mon Jun 05 – Indianapolis, IN – Gainbridge Fieldhouse*×

Wed Jun 07 – Detroit, MI – Little Caesars Arena*×

Thu Jun 08 – Toronto, ON – Scotiabank Arena*×

Sat Jun 10 – Columbus, OH – Schottenstein Center*×

Sun Jun 11 – Pittsburgh, PA – PPG Paint Arena*×

Tue Jun 13 – Orlando, FL – Amway Center*×

Wed Jun 14 – Hollywood, FL – Hard Rock Live*×

Thu Jul 06 – New Orleans, LA – Smoothie King Center+°

Sat Jul 08 – Fort Worth, TX – Dickies Arena+°

Sun Jul 09 – Austin, TX – Moody Center+°

Tue Jul 11 – Houston, TX – Toyota Center+°

Thu Jul 13 – Denver, CO – Ball Arena+°

Sun Jul 16 – San Diego, CA – Viejas Arena+

Wed Jul 19 – Los Angeles, CA – Kia Forum+

Sat Jul 22 – San Francisco, CA – Chase Center+

Mon Jul 24 – Seattle, WA – Climate Pledge Arena+°

Tue Jul 25 – Portland, OR – Veterans Memorial Coliseum+°

Thu Jul 27 – Salt Lake City, UT – Vivint Arena+°

Sat Jul 29 – Tulsa, OK – BOK Center+°

Sun Jul 30 – St Louis, MO – Enterprise Center+°

Wed Aug 02 – St. Paul, MN – Xcel Energy Center+°

*With Support Bloc Party

+With Support from Foas

°With Support from The Linda Lindas

×With Support from Genesis Owusu

!Festival Performance

Last Updated on November 7, 2022 by Dave Clark