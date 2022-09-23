Paramore All-In With Ticketmaster Mobile-Only Ticket Restrictions
ConcertsIndustryMusicOnsalesTop StoryTour DatesTours September 23, 2022 Dave Clark 0
Paramore is ramping up for its comeback tour in the fall of 2023, and has decided to fully embrace Ticketmaster’s mobile-only ticketing technology and its ability to strip consumer rights on tickets they’ve purchased. The band informed its fans that tickets for its recently added California shows, which went on sale this week, will be non-transferable – locked to the account which purchased them unless they are resold through a dedicated channel – also operated by Ticketmaster.
“Paramore has partnered with Ticketmaster to make sure fans get their tickets at face value,” read a warning in the FAQs on the ticket request page for the California shows, where fans were required to enter payment information before they knew if they would get tickets, allowing the promoter and ticketing agent to charge them for the tickets if they were selected. “To achieve this, tickets will be restricted from transfer – restricting ticket transfer will help to prevent the unwanted resale of any tickets at above face value prices. On the night of the show, all guests will be required to enter together with the original ticket purchaser.”
A New York show, which also went on sale this week, would have had the same restrictions, if not for consumer-friendly laws in the Empire state that make it illegal for a ticketing provider to monopolize consumer ticket rights in that fashion.
“We really wanted to use the same [ticket request] program for this show, but unfortunately New York state law does not allow for the restriction of ticket resale pricing,” a note from the band posted to twitter along with the registration link for the New York show reads.
New York. Nov 2022.
Register for Ticketmaster’s Verified Fan NOW through 9/20 at https://t.co/68XOClkGgH
Verified Fan Sale starts 9/23 at 10AM ET. pic.twitter.com/u54KIFDwzP
— paramore (@paramore) September 19, 2022
The note goes on to promise that Paramore has plans to implement ticket restrictions using Ticketmaster mobile-only technology for any show it schedules unless state law prohibits the practice. Other states where such practices are against the law include Connecticut, Colorado, and Virginia. Many other states have tried, but failed to get the consumer rights bills passed in the face of the massive lobbying war chest that Live Nation and its partner venues and rights-holders bring to bear during every legislative session.
It is notable that one of the venues where the ticketing restrictions are going to be enforced is Live Nation’s Wiltern in Los Angeles – which was the scene of chaos outside of a Black Keys show where ticket restrictions caused hundreds to be locked out of the performance simply due to having purchased their tickets through resale marketplaces that are otherwise completely legal in California. Despite the backlash, Ticketmaster and Live Nation have continued to push for the right to eliminate competition from resale platforms by weaponizing systems such as their “safetix” rotating barcode technology.
Paramore required its fans to register for access through Ticketmaster’s Verified Fan system the initial run of shows, and despite major complaints about that system’s failure to keep tickets out of the hands of resellers, they did the same for the three new shows.
Fan reaction to how things went this week, based on a quick twitter search Friday, wasn’t strong:
The full schedule of tour dates for Paramore in 2022 and links to ticket purchasing options are below:
PARAMORE ticket links
Tickets at MEGASeats.com | No Service Charge/Free Shipping – 10% Off Using Code TICKETNEWS
Tickets at Event Tickets Center
Tickets at ScoreBig
Tickets at StubHub
Tickets at Ticket Club | Free Membership Offer
Tickets at TicketNetwork
Tickets at Tickpick
Tickets at TicketSmarter
PARAMORE Tour Dates – Fall 2022
October 2, 2022 – Bakersfield, CA – Mechanics Bank Theater
October 4, 2022 – Magna, UT – The Great SaltAir
October 6, 2022 – Omaha, NE – Orpheum Theater Omaha
October 8, 2022 – Oklahoma City, OK – The Criterion
October 9, 2022 – Austin, TX – Austin City Limits
October 11, 2022 – Chesterfield, MO – The Factory
October 14, 2022 – Bonner Springs, KS – Azura Amphitheater*
October 16, 2022 – Austin, TX – Austin City Limits^
October 20, 2022 – Los Angeles, CA – The Wiltern
October 22, 2022 – Las Vegas, NV – When We Were Young Festival^
October 27, 2022 – Los Angeles, CA – The Belasco Theater
October 23, 2022 – Las Vegas, NV – When We Were Young Festival^
October 29, 2022 – Las Vegas, NV – When We Were Young Festival^
November 7, 2022 – Toronto, ON – HISTORY
November 9, 2022 – Chicago, IL – The Chicago Theatre
November 11, 2022 – Cincinnati, OH – The Andrew J Brady Music Center
November 13, 2022 – New York, NY – The Beacon Theatre
November 15, 2022 – Atlanta, GA – Tabernacle
November 16, 2022 – St. Augustine, FL – The St. Augustine Amphitheatre
November 19, 2022 – Mexico City, MX – Corona Capital Festival^
Last Updated on September 23, 2022 by Dave Clark
No comments so far.
Be first to leave comment below.