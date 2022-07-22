Paramore Fans Lash Out Over Verified Fan Failure, Ticket Prices

Another day, another black eye for Ticketmaster and its attempts at being the only player in the live event ticketing game. Fans of Paramore...

Another day, another black eye for Ticketmaster and its attempts at being the only player in the live event ticketing game. Fans of Paramore have taken to social media Friday to complain over the sale of the group’s tickets for the recently announced 12-date “intimate” fall run in North America. Their complaints are familiar – “verified fan” failed to weed out people listing tickets for resale immediately, and ticket prices were sky-high.

Of the 12 tour dates scheduled for Paramore in 2022 (excluding festival appearances), all but one are down to only “platinum” priced tickets or resale tickets. That show is the October 14 performance at Azura Amphitheater in Bonner Springs, KS, which has more than 10,000 of a total of 18,000 seats available for purchase, according to the venue ticket sales platform (Ticketmaster). Otherwise, shows are either sold out entirely, or limited to options where prices are inflated either by the band and promoter (platinum), or by those who were “verified” only to immediately put the tickets up for sale.

Naturally, the fan reaction was unkind to Ticketmaster, which has taken a beating this week for similar reasons from Bruce Springsteen fans (and an irate New Jersey Congressman).

“Hey @Ticketmaster this is the shit show happening at the Paramore sale for Chicago,” tweeted @writergirl_19 on Friday afternoon. “Your verified fan program doesn’t work, and needs to be overhauled.”

Hey @Ticketmaster this is the shit show happening at the Paramore sale for Chicago. Your verified fan program doesn’t work, and needs to be overhauled. pic.twitter.com/O69khLzYKu — Tracy 🐈 (@writergirl_19) July 22, 2022

Many others echoed similar sentiments at the entertainment giant, which ticketed all but a couple of the Paramore tour dates for fall.

Dude this is what pisses me off Ticketmaster let bots and scalpers buy all the paramore tickets for atl and now look at these fucking prices. Aint no real person about to be at this venue cause who tf are paying these prices ??? Bitch we in a recession. pic.twitter.com/il2MoTdZ02 — janiyuh (@zebrawhispererx) July 22, 2022

Paramore tickets are at resale prices of close to $600 just 20 mins after the tickets went on sale. And idk why Ticketmaster and other verified resale sites aren’t regulating the prices based on the original value of the ticket. It feels criminal to have a 400% markup on tickets — ron (@ronauston) July 22, 2022

Other fans vented about not even getting “verified” in the first place, particularly given that it was so obvious that many were verified despite intentions to list the tickets for resale.

what the fuck does ticketmaster mean i’m not a “verified fan” of paramore…. my hair is literally orange — thursday (@JustALovr) July 19, 2022

Im sorry, but there is simply ✨no way✨ I was waitlisted for the @paramore presale, which I never got the code for. I wait in the queue to finally see its all reseller tickets for a grand total of 600 for 2 tickets? I’d rather die. We are in a recession. @Ticketmaster fck you pic.twitter.com/h1RWiwneSl — vanessa (@vanessabmatos21) July 22, 2022

Ultimately, it is always worth remembering that Ticketmaster catching heat for things like this is actually a lot of why the company exists in the first place. It exclusively tickets a multitude of venues, and allows artists to utilize their programs to inflate ticket prices and prop up what people believe demand to be, in order to get them to pay the prices they see when they make it through the “verified” process, and the waiting rooms, and see very few seats available for this or any other show. The artists and management directly profit from these factors, and Ticketmaster and its parent Live Nation are the villan (most of the time), while the artist gets to act surprised and/or blame “scalpers” for the price inflation.

The anger being directed at Ticketmaster this morning over prices & inventory of Springsteen tickets basically proves the value of Ticketmaster. They (willingly) take most of the heat to protect their clients (artists) who are ultimately responsible for prices & inventory. — Garrett Nolan (@garrettnolan) July 22, 2022

PARAMORE Tour Dates – Fall 2022

October 2, 2022 – Bakersfield, CA – Mechanics Bank Theater

October 4, 2022 – Magna, UT – The Great SaltAir

October 6, 2022 – Omaha, NE – Orpheum Theater Omaha

October 8, 2022 – Oklahoma City, OK – The Criterion

October 9, 2022 – Austin, TX – Austin City Limits

October 11, 2022 – Chesterfield, MO – The Factory

October 14, 2022 – Bonner Springs, KS – Azura Amphitheater

October 16, 2022 – Austin, TX – Austin City Limits^

October 22, 2022 – Las Vegas, NV – When We Were Young Festival^

October 23, 2022 – Las Vegas, NV – When We Were Young Festival^

October 29, 2022 – Las Vegas, NV – When We Were Young Festival^

November 7, 2022 – Toronto, ON – HISTORY

November 9, 2022 – Chicago, IL – The Chicago Theatre

November 11, 2022 – Cincinnati, OH – The Andrew J Brady Music Center

November 15, 2022 – Atlanta, GA – Tabernacle

November 16, 2022 – St. Augustine, FL – The St. Augustine Amphitheatre

November 19, 2022 – Mexico City, MX – Corona Capital Festival^

