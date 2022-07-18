Paramore Plots Intimate 12-City North American Fall Run
ConcertsMusicmusic festivalsTour DatesTours July 18, 2022 Dave Clark 0
Paramore announced plans for a run of 12 “special performances” across North America in the fall of 2022, added to existing festival performance plans for the band. The shows will be the first for the band performing together live since 2018 and will consist primarily of more intimate venues.
Tickets for Paramore’s tour dates are on sale this week, beginning with a “verified fan” presale that will begin on Wednesday, July 20. Tickets that remain following that period will be on sale to the general public beginning Friday, July 22.
Shows. Fall 2022.
Verified Fan Presale Registration starts TODAY through Sunday at: https://t.co/fVS8MHifhc
Verified Fan Presale starts Wednesday, July 20th at 10AM local.
General on-sale starts Friday, July 22nd at 10AM local.
See you there. pic.twitter.com/6uU0SF2Suz
— paramore (@paramore) July 15, 2022
Shows on Paramore’s 2022 tour begin with a performance on October 2, 2022 at Mechanics Bank Theater in Bakersfield, California and run through a November 16 gig at the St. Augustine Amphitheatre in St. Augustine, Florida. Other stops along the way include The Criterion (Oklahoma City, OK), The Factory (Chesterfield, MO), HISTORY (Toronto, ON), The Chicago Theatre (Chicago, IL), and Tabernacle (Atlanta, GA). Amid the tour, Paramore will also be performing at previously scheduled shows at Austin City Limits, When We Were Young Festival, and Mexico City’s Corona Capital Festival.
The full schedule of tour dates for Paramore in 2022 and links to ticket purchasing options are below:
PARAMORE ticket links
Tickets at Event Tickets Center
Tickets at Gametime
Tickets at ScoreBig
Tickets at SeatGeek
Tickets at StubHub
Tickets at Ticket Club | Free Membership Offer
Tickets at TicketNetwork
Tickets at TicketSmarter
Tickets at Vivid Seats
PARAMORE Tour Dates – Fall 2022
October 2, 2022 – Bakersfield, CA – Mechanics Bank Theater
October 4, 2022 – Magna, UT – The Great SaltAir
October 6, 2022 – Omaha, NE – Orpheum Theater Omaha
October 8, 2022 – Oklahoma City, OK – The Criterion
October 9, 2022 – Austin, TX – Austin City Limits
October 11, 2022 – Chesterfield, MO – The Factory
October 14, 2022 – Bonner Springs, KS – Azura Amphitheater*
October 16, 2022 – Austin, TX – Austin City Limits^
October 22, 2022 – Las Vegas, NV – When We Were Young Festival^
October 23, 2022 – Las Vegas, NV – When We Were Young Festival^
October 29, 2022 – Las Vegas, NV – When We Were Young Festival^
November 7, 2022 – Toronto, ON – HISTORY
November 9, 2022 – Chicago, IL – The Chicago Theatre
November 11, 2022 – Cincinnati, OH – The Andrew J Brady Music Center
November 15, 2022 – Atlanta, GA – Tabernacle
November 16, 2022 – St. Augustine, FL – The St. Augustine Amphitheatre
November 19, 2022 – Mexico City, MX – Corona Capital Festival^
Last Updated on July 18, 2022 by Dave Clark
No comments so far.
Be first to leave comment below.