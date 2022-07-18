Paramore Plots Intimate 12-City North American Fall Run

Paramore announced plans for a run of 12 “special performances” across North America in the fall of 2022, added to existing festival performance plans...

Paramore announced plans for a run of 12 “special performances” across North America in the fall of 2022, added to existing festival performance plans for the band. The shows will be the first for the band performing together live since 2018 and will consist primarily of more intimate venues.

Tickets for Paramore’s tour dates are on sale this week, beginning with a “verified fan” presale that will begin on Wednesday, July 20. Tickets that remain following that period will be on sale to the general public beginning Friday, July 22.

Shows. Fall 2022. Verified Fan Presale Registration starts TODAY through Sunday at: https://t.co/fVS8MHifhc Verified Fan Presale starts Wednesday, July 20th at 10AM local. General on-sale starts Friday, July 22nd at 10AM local. See you there. pic.twitter.com/6uU0SF2Suz — paramore (@paramore) July 15, 2022

Shows on Paramore’s 2022 tour begin with a performance on October 2, 2022 at Mechanics Bank Theater in Bakersfield, California and run through a November 16 gig at the St. Augustine Amphitheatre in St. Augustine, Florida. Other stops along the way include The Criterion (Oklahoma City, OK), The Factory (Chesterfield, MO), HISTORY (Toronto, ON), The Chicago Theatre (Chicago, IL), and Tabernacle (Atlanta, GA). Amid the tour, Paramore will also be performing at previously scheduled shows at Austin City Limits, When We Were Young Festival, and Mexico City’s Corona Capital Festival.

The full schedule of tour dates for Paramore in 2022 and links to ticket purchasing options are below:

PARAMORE ticket links

Tickets at Event Tickets Center

Tickets at Gametime

Tickets at ScoreBig

Tickets at SeatGeek

Tickets at StubHub

Tickets at Ticket Club | Free Membership Offer

Tickets at TicketNetwork

Tickets at TicketSmarter

Tickets at Vivid Seats

PARAMORE Tour Dates – Fall 2022

October 2, 2022 – Bakersfield, CA – Mechanics Bank Theater

October 4, 2022 – Magna, UT – The Great SaltAir

October 6, 2022 – Omaha, NE – Orpheum Theater Omaha

October 8, 2022 – Oklahoma City, OK – The Criterion

October 9, 2022 – Austin, TX – Austin City Limits

October 11, 2022 – Chesterfield, MO – The Factory

October 14, 2022 – Bonner Springs, KS – Azura Amphitheater*

October 16, 2022 – Austin, TX – Austin City Limits^

October 22, 2022 – Las Vegas, NV – When We Were Young Festival^

October 23, 2022 – Las Vegas, NV – When We Were Young Festival^

October 29, 2022 – Las Vegas, NV – When We Were Young Festival^

November 7, 2022 – Toronto, ON – HISTORY

November 9, 2022 – Chicago, IL – The Chicago Theatre

November 11, 2022 – Cincinnati, OH – The Andrew J Brady Music Center

November 15, 2022 – Atlanta, GA – Tabernacle

November 16, 2022 – St. Augustine, FL – The St. Augustine Amphitheatre

November 19, 2022 – Mexico City, MX – Corona Capital Festival^

Last Updated on July 18, 2022 by Dave Clark