Red Hot Chili Peppers, P!nk, SZA to Headline ACL Fest in October

P!nk, Lil Nas X, Red Hot Chili Peppers and The Chicks are among the headliners who will be heading to Austin this fall to take part in the Austin City Limits Music Festival, which announced its lineup on Tuesday morning ahead of tickets going on sale. ACL Fest is scheduled for October 7-9 and 14-16, with passes available to the general public at 12 p.m. central time Tuesday.

Your 2022 Lineup is here! 🤠 Tickets on sale TODAY at 12pm CT. https://t.co/Lo072i7sFt pic.twitter.com/JZ0Po4kay6 — ACL Festival (@aclfestival) May 10, 2022

More than 100 performers are featured on the lineup over the 3-day affair at Austin’s Zilker Park, with a portion of each sale going to the Austin Parks Foundation. Eight stages will be operational at the event, which saw 75,000 in attendance for each day, on average, in 2021.

Other headliners for the festival include SZA, Kacey Musgraves, Flume, and Paramore, all of whom will perform on both weekends. Others slated for both weekends include Diplo, Zhu, Nathaniel Rateliff and the Night Sweats, Billy Strings, Wallows, Jazmine Sullivan, The War On Drugs, Oliver Tree, and Arlo Parks. Weekend 1 only acts include Lil Durk, James Blake, Zach Bryan, Carly Rae Jepsen, and Manchester Orchestra, while Phoenix, Yungblud, Lucky Daye, Princess Nokia, The Front Bottoms, and Faye Webster are scheduled for Weekend 2.

Tickets for ACL Fest start at $295 plus fees for general admission 3-day access for either weeked. GA+ 3-day passes start at $600 plus fees, with 3-day VIP ($1,400) and Platinum ($4,750) also available for those looking for extra amenities. Children ages eight and under are eligible to enter free through the Austin Kiddie Limits program. Organizers also offer layaway payment plans for passes starting at $25.

