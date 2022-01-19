My Chemical Romance, Paramore Headline When We Were Young Fest

Paramore and My Chemical Romance have been announced as the headlining acts for the When We Were Young festival, scheduled for October in Las...

Paramore and My Chemical Romance have been announced as the headlining acts for the When We Were Young festival, scheduled for October in Las Vegas. The groups are among a who’s who of emo and pop acts that rose to fame in the early 2000s to dot the festival bill.

Promoted by Live Nation, When We Were Young festival is set for October 22 at Las Vegas Festival Grounds. The single-day affair boasts nearly 70 acts on its promotional poster, with Bring Me The Horizon, A Day To Remember, Avril Lavigne, Bright Eyes and Jimmy Eat World also planned for the show. The event will run from 11 a.m. to midnight on three stages at the festival grounds, which are located near the Circus Circus and Sahara casinos on Las Vegas Boulevard.

Tickets for When We Were Young are on sale Friday, January 21. Tickets are available for purchase by the general public beginning at 2 p.m. (PT). Fans can sign up for a presale that begins at 1o a.m, (PT) by signing up for text messages (details at the event website – whenwewereyoungfestival.com). General admission tickets begin with a tier one price of $224.99 plus fees, with prices rising by ten dollars each through second and third tiers as they sell. GA+ tickets start at $399.99, with VIP ($499.99), VIP Cabana and hotel+ticket packages also available for purchase.

Paramore’s appearance will mark its first performance as a group since 2018, while My Chemical Romance will also be back together after its own hiatus of several years, which was ended with a 2019 reunion, but saw plans for a full tour in 2020 dashed by the pandemic.

The full list of announced performers for When We Were Young is below:

When We Were Young 2022