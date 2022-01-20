The Who, Stevie Nicks Anchor Lineup for NOLA Jazz Festival Return

After two years of disruption, the New Orleans Jazz and Heritage festival announced plans for its 2022 return Thursday. The Who, Stevie Nicks, Foo...

After two years of disruption, the New Orleans Jazz and Heritage festival announced plans for its 2022 return Thursday. The Who, Stevie Nicks, Foo Fighters, Jimmy Buffett, Lukc Combs and many other top-tier acts are committed for the festival, which is set for April 29-May 8.

Tickets for the 2022 New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival are on sale now, with weekend passes and VIP packages available. Early bird 3-day passes start at $210 plus fees for the first weekend (April 29-May 1), with 4-day weekend passes for the second weekend (May 5-8) starting at $260 plus fees. “Big Chief” VIP passes begin with a base price of $1,600 plus fees for the first weekend and $1,700 for the second. Other VIP options are available at slightly lower prices. See the full set of options at www.nojazzfest.com.

COVID issues derailed each of the past two years of the festival, which has been a fixture in New Orleans since the early 1970s. It was one of the many spring events cancelled during the early days of the pandemic in 2020, and hope for a fall edition of the festival in 2021 were dashed by the beginnings of the so-called “delta” surge of cases that were especially bad in New Orleans.

For its return, the festival has assembled an enormous lineup of performers to fill the bill.

On the first weekend, The Who sit atop the bill, with the Foo Fighters, Lionel Richie, The Avett Brothers, Nelly, and Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit also occupying notable spots. Other performers include Death Cab for Cutie, Randy Newman, Third World, José Feliciano, and CeeLo Green As…”Soul Brotha #100” (A James Brown Tribute).

Stevie Nicks is joined on weekend two by Jimmy Buffett and the Coral Reefer Band, luke Combs, The Black Crowes, Erykah Badu, Willie Nelson & Family, Norah Jones, Lauren Daigle, Ludacris, Billy Strings, and Elvis Costello & The Imposters as well as Trombone Shorty & Orleans Avenue.

The lists go on and on, with hundreds of performers scheduled across the venue on both weekends. Full lists of performers by weekend (naturally subject to change), are available at the event website:

Those who purchased tickets to the 2020 and 2021 editions of the festival and chose to keep their tickets will have them honored at this new event.