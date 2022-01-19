Grammy Awards Ceremony Rescheduled to April in Las Vegas

The Grammy Awards have found a new (temporary home) and date. The ceremony, originally scheduled for this month in Los Angeles, will take place...

The Grammy Awards have found a new (temporary home) and date. The ceremony, originally scheduled for this month in Los Angeles, will take place on April 3 at MGM Grand Garden Arena. Comedian Trevor Noah of The Daily Show is hosting the event. Surging COVID cases caused the Recording Academy to postpone the Grammy Awards on January 5, less than a month away from their planned January 31 date.

“We are excited to take the Grammys to Las Vegas for the very first time, and to put on a world-class show,” Harvey Mason Jr., CEO of the Recording Academy, said in a statement. “From the moment we announced the postponement of the original show date, we have been inundated with heartfelt messages of support and solidarity from the artist community. We are humbled by their generosity and grateful for their unwavering commitment to the Grammy Awards and the Academy’s mission.”

With the Grammy’s being moved, the CMT Music Awards will also be rescheduled, relocating from its planned April 3rd time slot to make way as both are to be broadcast on the CBS network.

Jon Batiste is the artist with the most nominations leading up to the 64th annual Grammy Awards, having nabbed nods for both album and record of the year. Other artists with multiple nominations include Justin Bieber, H.E.R., Doja Cat, Billie Eilish, and Olivia Rodrigo. Rodrigo has been nominated in each of the four “top” categories at the ceremony – song of the year and record of the year for “Drivers License” plus album of the year for “Sour” and best new artist. Eilish swept all four herself in 2020.

Beyond Noah, performers and presenters for the Grammy Awards have not yet been announced. This will be the first time the event has been held in Las Vegas, away from its traditional home in Los Angeles, where the Recording Academy is located. The ceremony has also been held in New York, Chicago, and Nashville.