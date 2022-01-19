Slipknot Announce 2022 Knotfest Roadshow Tour Dates

Slipknot announced a lengthy series of Knotfest Roadshow tour dates for 2022, visiting a total of 50 cities in North America on the run....

Slipknot announced a lengthy series of Knotfest Roadshow tour dates for 2022, visiting a total of 50 cities in North America on the run. Dates for the tour begin in April, and conclude in June. For the first half, Slipknot will be supported by In This Moment and Jinjer, with Cypress Hill and Ho99o9 joining them for the second leg after a brief hiatus.

“Even with everything going on in the world right now, we’re still extremely excited to come back out in the states, with 2 different, exciting packages, says Slipknot frontman Corey Taylor. “Whether it’s In This Moment and Jinjer, or Cypress and Ho99o9, we pride ourselves in bringing our fans the epicenter of our music and art. Come celebrate with us, and try to stay as safe as we will be.”

Knotfest Roadshow launches with its first show on March 16 at Fargodome in North Dakota. Shows run through cities including Memphis, Cleveland, Minneapolis, and five stops in Canada with a wrap on April 17 at Rogers Arena in Vancouver. The second leg gets underway at Bryce Jordan Center in Pennsylvania on May 18, continuing through Brooklyn, Montreal, Seattle, and Las Vegas before a final show on June 18 at North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre in Chula Vista, California.

“It feels so good to get back out on the road with our Culture. Get ready for a brand new experience. See you soon,” says Clown.

Tickets for Knotfest Roadshow are on sale this week, with the general public able to purchase tickets beginning Friday, January 21. Prior to that, presales will be available beginning January 18 with an opportunity open to Knotfest Premium members.

KNOTFEST Roadshow is back. Join @slipknot plus special guests @OfficialITM and @jinjerofficial (Leg 1: March 16th – April 17) and special guests @cypresshill and @Ho99o9 (May 18 – June 18). Tickets and VIP on-sale Friday at 10am local here: https://t.co/Wkps5IbR0R. pic.twitter.com/up2yveSr5v — Knotfest Roadshow (@KFRoadshow) January 18, 2022

Knotfest Roadshow 2022 Tour Dates

Slipknot with In This Moment + Jinjer

March 16 — Fargo, N.D. @ FARGODOME

March 18 — Omaha, Neb. @ CHI Health Center

March 19 — Wichita, Kan. @ INTRUST Bank Arena

March 22 — Memphis, Tenn. @ FedExForum

March 23 — Tulsa, Okla. @ BOK Center

March 25 — North Little Rock, Ark. @ Simmons Bank Arena

March 26 — Durant, Okla. @ Choctaw Grand Theatre

March 29 — Birmingham, Ala. @ Legacy Arena at the BJCC

March 30 — N. Charleston, S.C. @ North Charleston Coliseum

April 01 — Greensboro, N.C. @ Greensboro Coliseum Complex

April 02 — Reading, Pa. @ Santander Arena

April 04 — Cleveland, Ohio @ Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse

April 06 — Green Bay, Wis. @ Resch Center

April 07 — Peoria, Ill. @ Peoria Civic Center

April 09 — Minneapolis, Minn. @ Target Center

April 11 — Winnipeg, Manitoba @ Canada Life Centre

April 12 — Regina, Saskatchewan @ Brandt Centre

April 14 — Saskatoon, Saskatchewan @ SaskTel Centre

April 15 — Edmonton, Alberta @ Rogers Place

April 17 — Vancouver, British Columbia @ Pepsi Live at Rogers Arena

Slipknot with Cypress Hill + Ho99o9

May 18 — University Park, Pa. @ Bryce Jordan Center

May 20 — Brooklyn, N.Y. @ Barclays Center

May 21 — Providence, R.I. @ Dunkin’ Donuts Center

May 22 — Manchester, N.H. @ SNHU Arena

May 24 — Albany, N.Y. @ MVP Arena

May 26 — Montreal, Quebec @ Bell Centre

May 28 — Québec, Quebec @ Videotron Centre

May 29 — Ottawa, Ontario @ Canadian Tire Centre

May 30 — Toronto, Ontario @ Budweiser Stage

June 01 — Cincinnati, Ohio @ Heritage Bank Center

June 02 — Grand Rapids, Mich. @ Van Andel Arena

June 04 — East Troy, Wis. @ Alpine Valley Music Theatre

June 05 — Moline, Ill. @ TaxSlayer Center

June 07 — Bonner Springs, Kan. @ Azura Amphitheater

June 09 — Colorado Springs, Colo. @ The Broadmoor World Arena

June 11 — Nampa, Idaho @ Ford Idaho Center

June 13 — Seattle, Wash. @ Climate Pledge Arena

June 14 — Ridgefield, Wash. @ RV Inn Style Resorts Amphitheater

June 17 — Las Vegas, Nev. @ MGM Garden Arena

June 18 — Chula Vista, Calif. @ North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre