Paramore Add NYC Show to Limited Fall 2022 Tour Dates

Paramore have added a show to their existing fall tour, planning to play New York’s Beacon Theatre on November 19. That new show joins a pair of previously added shows in Los Angeles, bringing the group’s comeback run to a total of 20 performances on its calendar.

Despite major fan complaints during the first round of tickets going on sale, Paramore is once again requiring those interested in tickets to pre-register through Ticketmaster’s Verified Fan system. Registration is open through 10 p.m. on Tuesday, September 20.

“We expect the demand for tickets to see Paramore to be overwhelming,” warns the Ticketmaster website following registration for the system. “While Verified Fan does not guarantee that everyone will get a ticket, it does help ensure that only fans are invited to buy tickets.”

Those who are selected by Ticketmaster’s algorithm as worthy for a shot will be notified on the evening of Thursday, September 22, with tickets on sale beginning Friday, September 23. Given the pre-sale hyping of expected demand, it is likely that platinum pricing system usage will be widespread for the New York show.

Shows on Paramore’s 2022 tour begin with a performance on October 2, 2022 at Mechanics Bank Theater in Bakersfield, California and run through a November 16 gig at the St. Augustine Amphitheatre in St. Augustine, Florida. Other stops along the way include The Criterion (Oklahoma City, OK), The Factory (Chesterfield, MO), HISTORY (Toronto, ON), The Chicago Theatre (Chicago, IL), and Tabernacle (Atlanta, GA). Amid the tour, Paramore will also be performing at previously scheduled shows at Austin City Limits, When We Were Young Festival, and Mexico City’s Corona Capital Festival.

The full schedule of tour dates for Paramore in 2022 and links to ticket purchasing options are below:

PARAMORE Tour Dates – Fall 2022

October 2, 2022 – Bakersfield, CA – Mechanics Bank Theater

October 4, 2022 – Magna, UT – The Great SaltAir

October 6, 2022 – Omaha, NE – Orpheum Theater Omaha

October 8, 2022 – Oklahoma City, OK – The Criterion

October 9, 2022 – Austin, TX – Austin City Limits

October 11, 2022 – Chesterfield, MO – The Factory

October 14, 2022 – Bonner Springs, KS – Azura Amphitheater*

October 16, 2022 – Austin, TX – Austin City Limits^

October 20, 2022 – Los Angeles, CA – The Wiltern

October 22, 2022 – Las Vegas, NV – When We Were Young Festival^

October 27, 2022 – Los Angeles, CA – The Belasco Theater

October 23, 2022 – Las Vegas, NV – When We Were Young Festival^

October 29, 2022 – Las Vegas, NV – When We Were Young Festival^

November 7, 2022 – Toronto, ON – HISTORY

November 9, 2022 – Chicago, IL – The Chicago Theatre

November 11, 2022 – Cincinnati, OH – The Andrew J Brady Music Center

November 13, 2022 – New York, NY – The Beacon Theatre

November 15, 2022 – Atlanta, GA – Tabernacle

November 16, 2022 – St. Augustine, FL – The St. Augustine Amphitheatre

November 19, 2022 – Mexico City, MX – Corona Capital Festival^

