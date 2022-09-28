Dominic Fike Announces North American Out of Order Tour Dates
Dominic Fike has announced plans to tour North America this fall, plotting 24 tour dates beginning in November. The tour, dubbed Out of Order, will close the year for the performer, who also made his acting debut this year in the second season of HBO’s Euphoria.
Out of Order will se Dominic Fike launch his performances on November 6 at the Showbox SoDo in Seattle and wraps up on December 16 at Tempe, Arizona’s Marquee Theatre. In between, stops include The Masonic (San Francisco), Hollywood Palladium (Los Angeles), Tabernacle (Atlanta), Terminal 5 (New York), L’Olympia (Montreal), and Radius (Chicago).
Tickets for Dominic Fike tour dates are on sale this week, available to the general public beginning on Friday, September 30. Prior to that, there will be presales throughout the week, beginning with Artist and VIP package presales launching on Tuesday, September 27 and continuing through the general sale begins on Friday.
Dominic Fike Ticket Links
Dominic Fike Tour Dates
11/06 – Seattle, WA @ Showbox SoDo
11/08 – Vancouver, BC @ Commodore Ballroom
11/09 – Portland, OR @ Roseland Theater
11/11 – San Francisco, CA @ The Masonic
11/12 – Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Palladium
11/16 – Austin, TX @ Stubb’s Waller Creek Amphitheater
11/17 – Dallas, TX @ House of Blues Dallas
11/19 – Houston, TX @ White Oak Music Hall
11/21 – St. Petersburg, FL @ Jannus Live
11/23 – Orlando, FL @ House of Blues Orlando
11/25 – Atlanta, GA @ Tabernacle
11/26 – Nashville, TN @ Brooklyn Bowl
11/28 – Silver Spring, MD @ The Fillmore Silver Spring
11/29 – Philadelphia, PA @ Franklin Music Hall
12/02 – New York, NY @ Terminal 5
12/03 – Boston, MA @ House of Blues Boston
12/05 – Montreal, QC @ L’Olympia
12/06 – Toronto, ON @ HISTORY
12/09 – Detroit, MI @ The Fillmore Detroit
12/10 – Chicago, IL @ Radius
12/11 – Minneapolis, MN @ Fillmore Minneapolis
12/13 – Denver, CO @ Ogden Theatre
12/14 – Salt Lake City, UT @ The Depot
12/16 – Tempe, AZ @ Marquee Theatre
