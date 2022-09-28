Dominic Fike Announces North American Out of Order Tour Dates

Dominic Fike has announced plans to tour North America this fall, plotting 24 tour dates beginning in November. The tour, dubbed Out of Order,...

Dominic Fike has announced plans to tour North America this fall, plotting 24 tour dates beginning in November. The tour, dubbed Out of Order, will close the year for the performer, who also made his acting debut this year in the second season of HBO’s Euphoria.

Out of Order will se Dominic Fike launch his performances on November 6 at the Showbox SoDo in Seattle and wraps up on December 16 at Tempe, Arizona’s Marquee Theatre. In between, stops include The Masonic (San Francisco), Hollywood Palladium (Los Angeles), Tabernacle (Atlanta), Terminal 5 (New York), L’Olympia (Montreal), and Radius (Chicago).

Tickets for Dominic Fike tour dates are on sale this week, available to the general public beginning on Friday, September 30. Prior to that, there will be presales throughout the week, beginning with Artist and VIP package presales launching on Tuesday, September 27 and continuing through the general sale begins on Friday.

Dominic Fike Ticket Links

Dominic Fike Tour Dates

11/06 – Seattle, WA @ Showbox SoDo

11/08 – Vancouver, BC @ Commodore Ballroom

11/09 – Portland, OR @ Roseland Theater

11/11 – San Francisco, CA @ The Masonic

11/12 – Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Palladium

11/16 – Austin, TX @ Stubb’s Waller Creek Amphitheater

11/17 – Dallas, TX @ House of Blues Dallas

11/19 – Houston, TX @ White Oak Music Hall

11/21 – St. Petersburg, FL @ Jannus Live

11/23 – Orlando, FL @ House of Blues Orlando

11/25 – Atlanta, GA @ Tabernacle

11/26 – Nashville, TN @ Brooklyn Bowl

11/28 – Silver Spring, MD @ The Fillmore Silver Spring

11/29 – Philadelphia, PA @ Franklin Music Hall

12/02 – New York, NY @ Terminal 5

12/03 – Boston, MA @ House of Blues Boston

12/05 – Montreal, QC @ L’Olympia

12/06 – Toronto, ON @ HISTORY

12/09 – Detroit, MI @ The Fillmore Detroit

12/10 – Chicago, IL @ Radius

12/11 – Minneapolis, MN @ Fillmore Minneapolis

12/13 – Denver, CO @ Ogden Theatre

12/14 – Salt Lake City, UT @ The Depot

12/16 – Tempe, AZ @ Marquee Theatre

