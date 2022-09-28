Maroon 5 Announces Las Vegas Residency at Dolby Live

Maroon 5 will be taking the stage at Dolby Live at Park MGM for an exclusive Las Vegas engagement in 2023, announced this week....

Maroon 5 will be taking the stage at Dolby Live at Park MGM for an exclusive Las Vegas engagement in 2023, announced this week. The residency will bring the group to the city for a total of 16 performances over a span of six months.

The residency news comes at an interesting time for the group, with lead singer Adam Levine embroiled in allegations that he was cheating on his wife, model Behati Prinsloo. Levine has denied that an affair occurred, but admitted to “crossing the line” in his interactions with Summer Stroh, the Instagram and OnlyFans model who has alleged the infidelity and posted what she says are messages between the pair, including a bombshell that implies he wanted to give his third child – which Prinsloo only recently announced she was pregnant with – a name similar to Stroh’s.

Maroon 5’s residency will be split into two primary legs of performances, taking place in the spring and then the summer. The first run kicks off on March 24 and sees eight shows between then and April 8. The residency will return after two and a half months off with another eight shows beginning on July 28 and running through August 12. The group has a handful of tour dates remaining in 2022, playing five concerts in November and early December in Singapore, South Korea, and Japan.

Tickets to Maroon 5 at Dolby Live are on sale already, available on Monday, October 3 at 10 a.m. for the general public. Currently, presales are live for members of the Maroon 5 S.I.N. fan club, and other presales taking place for Live Nation, Ticketmaster, and other affinity groups before the general public has its shot next week.

Maroon 5 Ticket Links

Tickets at MEGAseats.com | No Service Charge/Free Shipping – 10% Off Using Code TICKETNEWS

Tickets at Event Tickets Center

Tickets at ScoreBig

Tickets at StubHub

Tickets at Ticket Club | Free 1-Year Membership Offer Using Code TICKETNEWS

Tickets at TickPick

Tickets at TicketNetwork

Tickets at TicketSmarter

Maroon 5 Las Vegas Residency Dates

March 24

March 25

March 29

March 31

April 1

April 5

April 7

April 8

July 28

July 29

August 2

August 4

August 5

August 9

August 11

August 12

Last Updated on September 28, 2022 by Dave Clark