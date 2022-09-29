Live Nation Donates Tickets to Sweepstakes to Spur Early Voting

Live Nation has donated tickets to hundreds of concerts in the fall of 2022, designed to support a push to early voting in the...

Live Nation has donated tickets to hundreds of concerts in the fall of 2022, designed to support a push to early voting in the 2022 U.S. midterm elections this November. The non-partisan effort from the #iVoted Festival’s #iVoted Early Sweepstakes will allow consumers to win tickets to events across the country in hopes that it will be an engine driving voter turnout.

The sweepstakes, which opened on Monday, September 26, can be entered by submitting a selfie from outside a polling place, or at home with an unmarked ballot ready for submission. Those entering the sweepstakes must be 18 or over and eligible to vote. U.S. residents ages 14 and older can also enter by submitting an entry explaining why they’re excited to vote when they are able to, and ineligible voters and non-U.S. residents also have paths to entry available on the contest website.

“Live Nation Women is focused on encouraging positive change and action ahead of our country’s critical midterm elections,” said Ali Harnell, President and Chief Strategy Officer of Live Nation Women. “Using voices through music, conversation, activism or voting is always powerful and we are thrilled to do our part in amplifying that message.”

Tickets to see Lizzo, The Who, Demi Lovato, Marcus Mumford, Chris Rock, Zac Brown Band, Deadmau5, Kevin Hart, Dave Matthews Band and many more are up for grabs in the sweepstakes, which is also being supported by ASM Global, AEG Presents, MassConcerts, Nō Studios, Pabst Theater Group, The Armory & Washington’s, Star Theater, ZONA Music Festival, Liquid Death, Gibson, Run the Jewels, Living Colour, Ani DiFranco, The Black Angels, & “Weird Al” Yankovic. The full list of available shows (sorted by region) as well as other prizes including cases of Liquid Death water, a custom Gibson guitar, and Run The Jewels merch spree, is available on the sweepstakes website here: https://ivotedfestival.org/ivotedearlysweepstakes

“We are in awe of Live Nation’s incredibly generous ticket donation and multi-level commitment to increasing non-partisan voter turnout, says #iVoted Festival CEO Emily White. It was a no-brainer to partner with an iconic festival such as Music Midtown for branding at #iVoted Festival 2022, which will also be co-presented in part with Atlanta based non-profit Well-Dunn. Additionally, as #iVoted Festival is led by a C-Suite of 100% women, it’s important to us to partner with Live Nation Women to highlight a stage of all women, non-binary, and femme artists as we all work together towards gender equity in the entertainment industry and society at large.”

Live Nation has previously supported voting efforts in the United States, including offering its venues as polling places while they were shuttered in 2020. Other industry support geared towards voter turnout has included sweepstakes from artists including Billie Eilish and Harry Styles aimed at driving voter registration and turnout.

The U.S. elections will take place on Tuesday, November 8, 2022. The presidency is not up for a vote during this cycle, but a third of the U.S. Senate, the entirety of the U.S. House of Representatives, and governorships in 36 states will be decided, as well as a host of important statewide and local offices.

Last Updated on September 29, 2022 by Dave Clark