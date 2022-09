Harry Styles Brings Voter Registration Drive to Tour Dates

In the midst of a massive run of “Harry’s House” Love On Tour dates, Harry Styles is throwing support to voter registration efforts in...

In the midst of a massive run of “Harry’s House” Love On Tour dates, Harry Styles is throwing support to voter registration efforts in the United States. The singer is partnering with HeadCount to encourage his fans to register to vote ahead of the upcoming elections. Fans will be able to enter a contest to win tickets to his Halloween-themed “Harryween” show in Los Angeles, and volunteers will be at upcoming concerts to help attendees check their registration status and register if they aren’t already.

“In a cycle where many young people say they are turned off by politics,” HeadCount co-founder Andy Bernstein told ITK in a statement, Styles “has the unique power to shed a positive light on democratic participation.”

Other artists have also partnered with HeadCount, which says it registered more than 400,000 voters in the lead-up to the 2020 elections. Billie Eilish is offering a similar prize package for fans who register with the organization, while Lizzo, Ariana Grande, and Camilla Cabello have previously partnered it in hopes of engaging younger citizens in the voting process.

“Now with Harry involved,” Bernstein said, “we expect to turn out even more voters and also help drive the cultural conversation around the midterm elections.”

Styles is nearly through with his long run of Harry’s House shows in New York, with Austin, Chicago, and Los Angeles remaining on the residency runs before he heads abroad for more Love On Tour dates. The show has been wildly popular, but also a lightning rod for the tour pricing and use of Ticketmaster’s controversial surge pricing “platinum” tickets, which have been typically more expensive than resale tickets for consumers.

Last Updated on September 14, 2022 by Dave Clark