Harry Styles Ticket Resale Prices Lower Than TM’s “Platinum”

For much of the next month, Madison Square Garden in New York City is “Harry’s House” – playing host to a lengthy stretch of...

For much of the next month, Madison Square Garden in New York City is “Harry’s House” – playing host to a lengthy stretch of shows from Harry Styles to the delight of his fans. And for those who didn’t grab tickets during the initial rush, ticket resale markets have substantial inventory available for lower prices than the surged “platinum” prices that greeted fans during the initial onsale period earlier this summer.

The “Harry’s House” residency shows were one of the many instances where fans saw ticket prices surged through the roof by Ticketmaster’s “Platinum” pricing systems. Fans howled during the initial sales period, finding prices for most of the shows – taking place in Toronto, New York, Austin, Chicago, and Los Angeles – surged to well over $1,000 per seat after fees were taken into account, despite having also been subject to the restrictive “verified fan” system in the first place.

From our coverage during the initial sale:

Consumers were complaining of presale prices being surged as “platinum” to amounts as high as $1,750 plus fees for tickets in New York. A quick check on Thursday during the general sale showed prices for one Madison Square Garden show (of 15 at the venue) ranging between $450-over $1,000. Not a single seat had “standard” pricing in place, all were “platinum.”

Now, as the New York shows are underway, the best prices for many seats are not from Ticketmaster, but rather from ticket resale marketplaces. Ticket Club, which offers resale tickets at a steep discount for members, shows tickets for as low as $235 for Friday night’s show at Madison Square Garden, compared to a “Platinum” minimum ticket priced at $350.15 after fees from the Ticketmaster box office. Going further out to shows later in the run, a high portion of the Ticket Club offerings are priced below the “platinum” price points, even within the same section.

Take the September 14th show at MSG – a Wednesday night. Ticket Club has tickets going for as low as $232 total, with lower level seats starting at $289 per seat and numerous options for below $400.

Screenshot from TicketClub.com of the September 14 Harry Styles show at MSG taken at 1:20 PM Friday August 26

Ticketmaster’s least expensive seat after fees for the same show is a “platinum” pair in Section 225 priced at $509.70 each after fees are added. Lower level seats can’t be had for less than $563.65 after fees.

Screenshot from Ticketmaster of the September 14 Harry Styles show at MSG taken at 1:20 PM Friday August 26

Ticket Club isn’t alone in having secondary market ticket prices that equal or beat the box office “platinum” pricing available to consumers. StubHub has tickets for as low as $264 after estimated fees for tonight’s show. Tickets are available on TickPick for as little as $238, with lower level seats down to a low point of just over $300 for Friday. The list goes on, but it’s clear – “platinum” prices aren’t remotely the best way to go for Harry Styles fans looking to secure last-minute tickets.

This all begs the question – will artists continue to go for Ticketmaster’s pricing system when it has turned into such a public relations nightmare for so many of them in the wake of the pandemic? Harry Styles has seen two main headlines for his concerts this year – positive reviews of the shows themselves, and negative stories about how upset his fans are over the ticketing prices and feelings of being ripped off. Bruce Springsteen has generated the most negative press of his entire career through the aggressive use of platinum pricing, causing a storm of headlines that continues to this day.

At what point is the reputational damage not worth the extra revenue split between the artist, promoter, and ticketing company taking a cut of every dollar along the way?

