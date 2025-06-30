Paul Simon Cancels Philadelphia Performances Due to Back Pain

Paul Simon was forced to cancel two scheduled performances in Philadelphia this past weekend after chronic back pain became “unmanageable.”

The 83-year-old singer-songwriter had been slated to perform both Saturday and Sunday nights at the Academy of Music as part of his A Quiet Celebration Tour. The cancellation announcement came just hours before the first of the two scheduled performances.

“Regretfully, Paul Simon must cancel two shows tonight June 28 and tomorrow night June 29 — at Philadelphia’s Academy of Music,” read an official statement posted to Simon’s Instagram account.

“Paul has been struggling with chronic and intense back pain. Today it became unmanageable and demands immediate attention. Unfortunately we have to cancel these shows at this time, as we don’t have the ability to reschedule them.”

The message went on to say that Simon is set to undergo a minor surgical procedure in the coming days to address the issue. “We are hopeful after this minor surgical procedure which has been scheduled in the next few days, Paul will be able to complete the tour as well as look into returning to make up these dates,” the statement continued.

Simon, who had previously indicated that his 2018 tour would be his final full concert run due to significant hearing loss, made a surprise return to the stage earlier this year. In February 2025, Simon announced a new spring and summer tour following his appearance at the SNL50 television event.

Simon’s next scheduled tour date remains set for July 7 in Long Beach, California. From there, the tour itinerary includes additional stops in Los Angeles, San Francisco, Vancouver, and Seattle, with dates running through early August.

For more information and additional details, fans can visit Simon’s official website.

A list of tour dates can be found below:

07/07 – Long Beach, CA @ Terrace Theater, Long Beach Performing Arts Center

07/09 – Los Angeles, CA @ Disney Hall

07/11 – Los Angeles, CA @ Disney Hall

07/12 – Los Angeles, CA @ Disney Hall

07/14 – Los Angeles, CA @ Disney Hall

07/16 – Los Angeles, CA @ Disney Hall

07/19 – San Francisco, CA @ Davies Symphony Hall

07/21 – San Francisco, CA @ Davies Symphony Hall

07/22 – San Francisco, CA @ Davies Symphony Hall

07/25 – Vancouver, BC @ The Orpheum

07/26 – Vancouver, BC @ The Orpheum

07/28 – Vancouver, BC @ The Orpheum

07/31 – Seattle, WA @ Benaroya Hall

08/02 – Seattle, WA @ Benaroya Hall

08/03 – Seattle, WA @ Benaroya Hall