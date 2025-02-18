Paul Simon is getting ready to return to the stage this spring and summer for “A Quiet Celebration Tour.”
The tour is slated to begin with back-to-back performances on April 4 and 5 in New Orleans at Saenger Theater. From there, the singer is slated to back stops in cities such as Austin, Denver, Dallas, Chicago, Toronto, Boston, New York, Philadelphia, Los Angeles and Vancouver before wrapping up with three nights in Seattle on July 31, August 2 and 3 at Benaroya Hall.
The 83-year-old musician’s struggle with hearing loss began while recording his latest album, Seven Psalms. The condition left him uncertain about his ability to perform live, a concern he openly shared with fans in recent years.
However, after working with the Stanford Initiative to Cure Hearing Loss, Simon found a way to adapt, making adjustments to his stage setup by repositioning monitors in a way that allows him to better perceive sound.
Fans looking to purchase tickets can access a ticket pre-sale for select dates starting on Thursday, February 20th, at 10:00 a.m. local time using the code DUET. The general public on-sale will follow on Friday, February 21st, at 10:00 a.m. local time via Ticketmaster.
For more information and additional details, fans can visit paulsimon.com. A complete list of tour dates can be found below:
Paul Simon | 2025 ‘A Quiet Celebration’ Tour Dates
04/04 – New Orleans, LA @ Saenger Theater
04/05 – New Orleans, LA @ Saenger Theater
04/08 – Austin, TX @ Bass Concert Hall
04/10 – Austin, TX @ Bass Concert Hall
04/11 – Austin, TX @ Bass Concert Hall
04/14 – Denver, CO @ Paramount Theatre
04/16 – Denver, CO @ Paramount Theatre
04/17 – Denver, CO @ Paramount Theatre
04/20 – Minneapolis, MN @ Orpheum Theatre
04/22 – Minneapolis, MN @ Orpheum Theatre
04/23 – Minneapolis, MN @ Orpheum Theatre
04/26 – Kansas City, MO @ Midland Theatre
04/28 – St. Louis, MO @ Stifel Theatre
04/29 – St. Louis, MO @ Stifel Theatre
05/07 – Dallas, TX @ AT&T Performing Arts Center
05/08 – Dallas, TX @ AT&T Performing Arts Center
05/11 – Nashville, TN @ Ryman Auditorium
05/13 – Nashville, TN @ Ryman Auditorium
05/14 – Nashville, TN @ Ryman Auditorium
05/17 – Milwaukee, WI @ Riverside Theater
05/18 – Milwaukee, WI @ Riverside Theater
05/21 – Chicago, IL @ Symphony Center
05/23 – Chicago, IL @ Symphony Center
05/24 – Chicago, IL @ Symphony Center
05/27 – Toronto, ON @ Massey Hall
05/29 – Toronto, ON @ Massey Hall
05/30 – Toronto, ON @ Massey Hall
06/06 – Vienna, VA @ Wolf Trap
06/07 – Vienna, VA @ Wolf Trap
06/10 – Boston, MA @ Boch Center, Wang Theatre
06/12 – Boston, MA @ Boch Center, Wang Theatre
06/13 – Boston, MA @ Boch Center, Wang Theatre
06/16 – New York, NY @ Beacon Theater
06/18 – New York, NY @ Beacon Theater
06/20 – New York, NY @ Beacon Theater
06/21 – New York, NY @ Beacon Theater
06/23 – New York, NY @ Beacon Theater
06/26 – Philadelphia, PA @ Academy of Music
06/28 – Philadelphia, PA @ Academy of Music
06/29 – Philadelphia, PA @ Academy of Music
07/07 – Long Beach, CA @ Terrace Theater, Long Beach Performing Arts Center
07/09 – Los Angeles, CA @ Disney Hall
07/11 – Los Angeles, CA @ Disney Hall
07/12 – Los Angeles, CA @ Disney Hall
07/14 – Los Angeles, CA @ Disney Hall
07/16 – Los Angeles, CA @ Disney Hall
07/19 – San Francisco, CA @ Davies Symphony Hall
07/21 – San Francisco, CA @ Davies Symphony Hall
07/22 – San Francisco, CA @ Davies Symphony Hall
07/25 – Vancouver, BC @ The Orpheum
07/26 – Vancouver, BC @ The Orpheum
07/28 – Vancouver, BC @ The Orpheum
07/31 – Seattle, WA @ Benaroya Hall
08/02 – Seattle, WA @ Benaroya Hall
08/03 – Seattle, WA @ Benaroya Hall
