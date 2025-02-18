Paul Simon is getting ready to return to the stage this spring and summer for “A Quiet Celebration Tour.”

The tour is slated to begin with back-to-back performances on April 4 and 5 in New Orleans at Saenger Theater. From there, the singer is slated to back stops in cities such as Austin, Denver, Dallas, Chicago, Toronto, Boston, New York, Philadelphia, Los Angeles and Vancouver before wrapping up with three nights in Seattle on July 31, August 2 and 3 at Benaroya Hall.

The 83-year-old musician’s struggle with hearing loss began while recording his latest album, Seven Psalms. The condition left him uncertain about his ability to perform live, a concern he openly shared with fans in recent years.

However, after working with the Stanford Initiative to Cure Hearing Loss, Simon found a way to adapt, making adjustments to his stage setup by repositioning monitors in a way that allows him to better perceive sound.

Fans looking to purchase tickets can access a ticket pre-sale for select dates starting on Thursday, February 20th, at 10:00 a.m. local time using the code DUET. The general public on-sale will follow on Friday, February 21st, at 10:00 a.m. local time via Ticketmaster.

For more information and additional details, fans can visit paulsimon.com. A complete list of tour dates can be found below:

Paul Simon | 2025 ‘A Quiet Celebration’ Tour Dates

04/04 – New Orleans, LA @ Saenger Theater

04/05 – New Orleans, LA @ Saenger Theater

04/08 – Austin, TX @ Bass Concert Hall

04/10 – Austin, TX @ Bass Concert Hall

04/11 – Austin, TX @ Bass Concert Hall

04/14 – Denver, CO @ Paramount Theatre

04/16 – Denver, CO @ Paramount Theatre

04/17 – Denver, CO @ Paramount Theatre

04/20 – Minneapolis, MN @ Orpheum Theatre

04/22 – Minneapolis, MN @ Orpheum Theatre

04/23 – Minneapolis, MN @ Orpheum Theatre

04/26 – Kansas City, MO @ Midland Theatre

04/28 – St. Louis, MO @ Stifel Theatre

04/29 – St. Louis, MO @ Stifel Theatre

05/07 – Dallas, TX @ AT&T Performing Arts Center

05/08 – Dallas, TX @ AT&T Performing Arts Center

05/11 – Nashville, TN @ Ryman Auditorium

05/13 – Nashville, TN @ Ryman Auditorium

05/14 – Nashville, TN @ Ryman Auditorium

05/17 – Milwaukee, WI @ Riverside Theater

05/18 – Milwaukee, WI @ Riverside Theater

05/21 – Chicago, IL @ Symphony Center

05/23 – Chicago, IL @ Symphony Center

05/24 – Chicago, IL @ Symphony Center

05/27 – Toronto, ON @ Massey Hall

05/29 – Toronto, ON @ Massey Hall

05/30 – Toronto, ON @ Massey Hall

06/06 – Vienna, VA @ Wolf Trap

06/07 – Vienna, VA @ Wolf Trap

06/10 – Boston, MA @ Boch Center, Wang Theatre

06/12 – Boston, MA @ Boch Center, Wang Theatre

06/13 – Boston, MA @ Boch Center, Wang Theatre

06/16 – New York, NY @ Beacon Theater

06/18 – New York, NY @ Beacon Theater

06/20 – New York, NY @ Beacon Theater

06/21 – New York, NY @ Beacon Theater

06/23 – New York, NY @ Beacon Theater

06/26 – Philadelphia, PA @ Academy of Music

06/28 – Philadelphia, PA @ Academy of Music

06/29 – Philadelphia, PA @ Academy of Music

07/07 – Long Beach, CA @ Terrace Theater, Long Beach Performing Arts Center

07/09 – Los Angeles, CA @ Disney Hall

07/11 – Los Angeles, CA @ Disney Hall

07/12 – Los Angeles, CA @ Disney Hall

07/14 – Los Angeles, CA @ Disney Hall

07/16 – Los Angeles, CA @ Disney Hall

07/19 – San Francisco, CA @ Davies Symphony Hall

07/21 – San Francisco, CA @ Davies Symphony Hall

07/22 – San Francisco, CA @ Davies Symphony Hall

07/25 – Vancouver, BC @ The Orpheum

07/26 – Vancouver, BC @ The Orpheum

07/28 – Vancouver, BC @ The Orpheum

07/31 – Seattle, WA @ Benaroya Hall

08/02 – Seattle, WA @ Benaroya Hall

08/03 – Seattle, WA @ Benaroya Hall