Billie Eilish Offering Fans Chance to Win Tickets By Voting

Billie Eilish is looking to help promote voter turnout in the upcoming U.S. mid-term election cycle, with tickets to her shows as an incentive. The singer is partnering with the non-profit organization HeadCount to send her fans to the polls in 2022, which will decide the balance of power in Congress for the next two years as well as numerous state and local races.

“I’m working with HeadCount to encourage everyone to show up at the polls and use their voice during these midterm elections,” said Billie in a statement. “With what is going on in our country, we need to get out to the polls and vote for what we believe in. Not showing up is not an option.”

Check your voter registration status with @HeadCountOrg to enter for a chance to win a trip to Australia & New Zealand to see Billie on tour. https://t.co/6zx3J3Hn7S pic.twitter.com/XDgWijHncI — billie eilish (@billieeilish) July 18, 2022

One grand prize winner will receive a chance to win two “premium tickets” to see Eilish perform at a show on her upcoming run of dates in Australia and New Zealand, which run from September 8-30. The tickets will include flight and hotel arrangements for two, as well as exclusive merchandise signed by the artist. All you have to do to enter is visit the contest web page and click one of the three links – which help users check their voter registration status, register to vote, or get election info for yourself or to share with friends. One doesn’t actually have to register to vote to enter the contest, just click the button and enter your information, and it’ll enter you to the contest (and direct you to the voter registration page or other destinations depending on what button you clicked).

Those interested can also enter by texting BILLIE to 57568.

“Billie has been a voting advocate and supporter of HeadCount since before she could even vote herself,” says HeadCount co-founder and executive director Andy Bernstein. “By hosting some lucky fans on the trip of a lifetime, together we hope to motivate thousands of young people to check their voter registration status or register to vote.”

Every seat in the U.S. House of Representatives is up for election every two years, and the 2022 voting will see 34 of the 100 seats in the U.S. Senate decided. Of those seats, 14 are currently held by Democrats and 21 by Republicans. Senate terms run six years, with approximately 1/3 of the seats decided each two year cycle. There will be subenatorial elections in 36 states and three territories in November. Despite all of the seats being decided, mid-term voting turnout is typically far lower than when there is a Presidential election in play. President Biden’s term runs through the end of 2024.

Headcount is a nonpartisan organization that targets individuals at music events and festivals for voter registration drives. “We get people registered to vote and interested in democracy,” its website states. “We’re at concerts, festivals, community events – anywhere we can translate the power of music and culture into real action.”

Eilish’s Happier Than Ever World Tour saw U.S. dates running from February through early April, and headed to the EU and UK for June and the start of July. Remaining dates on the tour begin with dates in south Asia in August before heading to New Zealand and Australia for its closing stretch in September.

