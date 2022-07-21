Kid Cudi Replaces Kanye West as Rolling Loud’s Headliner

Kanye West has dropped out of Rolling Loud Festival which is set for July 22-24 at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami. Currently known as...

Kanye West has dropped out of Rolling Loud Festival which is set for July 22-24 at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami.

Currently known as Ye, the famous rapper was to headline the first night of the event. Organizers’ announcement regarding his exit came on July 17 on social media, just five days before the festival, with an emphasis “due to circumstances outside of their control” and an information that he was replaced by Kid Cudi.

“We were looking forward to Ye headlining Rolling Loud Miami 2022. We spent months working with him and his team on the performance,” co-founders Tariq Cherif and Matt Zingle shared in their statement.

“Unfortunately, Ye has decided that he will no longer be performing. This is the first time a headliner has ever pulled off our show and though we don’t take it lightly, we wish him the best. We look forward to welcoming Kid Cudi as a headliner in Miami and we can’t wait to see what he has in store.”

With an opening night with Kid Cudi, the festival is scheduled to continue with Future anchoring the Saturday bill and Kendrick Lamar headlining Sunday’s closing day. Other artists on the bill include Playboi Carti, Lil Durk, Lil Uzi Vert, DaBaby, Gucci Mane, Lil Baby, Kodak Black, and more. See the full three-day line-up below.

Due to circumstances outside of our control, Ye will no longer be performing at Rolling Loud Miami 2022. Please welcome @KiDCuDi! pic.twitter.com/HpPfKyf2LU — Rolling Loud (@RollingLoud) July 17, 2022

Having an eventful year, Ye pulled out of Coachella in April, too. He was scheduled to headline the third night of the event, joining Billie Eilish (Saturday) and Harry Styles (Friday) atop the bill whereas he was reportedly not planning to perform at the event which was going to take place less than two weeks’ time then. It was said that he had not prepared for his performances.

It was followed by the 24-time Grammy winner rapper being blocked from performing at the Grammys over threatening behavior related to his ex-wife, Kim Kardashian, despite receiving two Grammy awards with his latest album Donda.

Ye and Kid Cudi collaborated on Kids See Ghost album in 2018, but then Kid Cudi announced he wouldn’t work with Kanye West any more in the future.

