LATEST
Kendrick Lamar, Future, Kanye West Headline Rolling Loud Miami 2022 Kendrick Lamar, Future, Kanye West Headline Rolling Loud Miami 2022

Kendrick Lamar, Future, Kanye West Headline Rolling Loud Miami 2022

Musicmusic festivalsOnsales March 3, 2022 Dave Clark 0

$uicideboy$3 2 Chainz6 A$AP Ferg2 Baby Keem2 City Girls1 Don Toliver2 future18 GaBaby1 gucci mane5 Gunna3 Kanye West33 Kendrick Lamar22 Kevin Gates3 Kodak Black6 Lil Baby5 Lil Durk3 lil tjay2 Lil Uzi Vert10 Lil Yachty2 Moneybagg Yo1 Playboi Carti6 Rolling Loud Festival3 Rolling Loud festival 20221 Rolling Loud festival tickets1 rolling loud miami2 Ski Mask the Slump God1 Three 6 Mafia3 Trippie Redd2 Ye4
Kanye West, Future, and Kendrick Lamar have been announced as the headlining acts for Rolling Loud Miami 2022, anchoring a wall-to-wall lineup of performers... Kendrick Lamar, Future, Kanye West Headline Rolling Loud Miami 2022

Kanye West, Future, and Kendrick Lamar have been announced as the headlining acts for Rolling Loud Miami 2022, anchoring a wall-to-wall lineup of performers for the event in July. Kanye West (going by Ye) headlines on Friday, July 22, with Future anchoring the Saturday bill and Kendrick Lamar headlining Sunday’s closing day.

After being one of many festivals wiped out by COVID in 2020, it returned in 2021, taking place in July after initial hopes for relaunching much earlier in the year were delayed by ongoing pandemic delays. Its 2021 edition saw headlining performances from Travis Scott, Post Malone, A$AP Rocky, Megan Thee Stallion, Lil Uzi Vert, 21 Savage, DaBaby, and City Girls. It was one of the first full-scale festivals to return to action as pandemic restrictions were lessened across the U.S.

Its 2022 edition is scheduled for July 22-24 at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami. Tickets for Rolling Loud Miami 2022 are on sale Monday, March 7 at 12 p.m. ET. An early-bird presale has already sold out, so passes are available on secondary market websites currently, with more to come Monday from event organizers. General Admission passes for the 3-day show start at $329 plus fees, with GA+ starting at $529 plus fees. VIP passes start at $899 plus fees, with VIP Munchie passes starting at $1,299.

Ye atop Friday’s lineup could draw some controversy, as the rapper is in hot water over a music video that depict a claymation Pete Davidson being dragged and buried alive by West. Davidson is dating Kim Kardashian, who is in the middle of a contentious breakup and divorce from the Donda rapper.

Joining him on the Friday bill are Playboi Carti, Lil Durk, Don Toliver, 2 Chainz, Lil Yachty, Three 6 Mafia and Saweetie, alongside many others (check the tweeted bill for the full announced lineup thus far). Future will be joined on Saturday by artists including Lil Uzi Vert, Gunna, GaBaby, Gucci mane, Lil TJay, Ski Mask the Slump God, City Girls, and Kevin Gates. Sunday’s lineup will feature Lil Baby, Kodak Black, Baby Keem, $uicideboy$, Trippie Redd, Moneybagg Yo, and A$AP Ferg among those joining to lead into Lamar’s performance.

Rolling Loud Miami 2022 Ticket Links

Rolling Loud tickets at Frontgate
Rolling Loud tickets at StubHub
Rolling Loud tickets at Ticket Club | Free membership offer
Rolling Loud tickets at TicketNetwork
Rolling Loud tickets at TicketSmarter
Rolling Loud tickets at TickPick
Rolling Loud tickets at Vivid Seats

Add a comment

No comments so far.

Be first to leave comment below.

Your email address will not be published.

© Copyright 2006 - 2021 TicketNews®