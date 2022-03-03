Kendrick Lamar, Future, Kanye West Headline Rolling Loud Miami 2022

Kanye West, Future, and Kendrick Lamar have been announced as the headlining acts for Rolling Loud Miami 2022, anchoring a wall-to-wall lineup of performers...

Kanye West, Future, and Kendrick Lamar have been announced as the headlining acts for Rolling Loud Miami 2022, anchoring a wall-to-wall lineup of performers for the event in July. Kanye West (going by Ye) headlines on Friday, July 22, with Future anchoring the Saturday bill and Kendrick Lamar headlining Sunday’s closing day.

ROLLING LOUD MIAMI 2022 ON SALE MONDAY, MARCH 7 @ 12PM EThttps://t.co/f7fXFC3xKu pic.twitter.com/sMEHYBw0Q9 — Rolling Loud (@RollingLoud) March 2, 2022

After being one of many festivals wiped out by COVID in 2020, it returned in 2021, taking place in July after initial hopes for relaunching much earlier in the year were delayed by ongoing pandemic delays. Its 2021 edition saw headlining performances from Travis Scott, Post Malone, A$AP Rocky, Megan Thee Stallion, Lil Uzi Vert, 21 Savage, DaBaby, and City Girls. It was one of the first full-scale festivals to return to action as pandemic restrictions were lessened across the U.S.

Its 2022 edition is scheduled for July 22-24 at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami. Tickets for Rolling Loud Miami 2022 are on sale Monday, March 7 at 12 p.m. ET. An early-bird presale has already sold out, so passes are available on secondary market websites currently, with more to come Monday from event organizers. General Admission passes for the 3-day show start at $329 plus fees, with GA+ starting at $529 plus fees. VIP passes start at $899 plus fees, with VIP Munchie passes starting at $1,299.

Ye atop Friday’s lineup could draw some controversy, as the rapper is in hot water over a music video that depict a claymation Pete Davidson being dragged and buried alive by West. Davidson is dating Kim Kardashian, who is in the middle of a contentious breakup and divorce from the Donda rapper.

Kanye West is facing fresh backlash after disturbing scenes in his new music video where Pete Davidson is buried alive 😶 As always, let’s get into it 👇 https://t.co/I9dhic0AS0 — Metro Entertainment (@Metro_Ents) March 3, 2022

Joining him on the Friday bill are Playboi Carti, Lil Durk, Don Toliver, 2 Chainz, Lil Yachty, Three 6 Mafia and Saweetie, alongside many others (check the tweeted bill for the full announced lineup thus far). Future will be joined on Saturday by artists including Lil Uzi Vert, Gunna, GaBaby, Gucci mane, Lil TJay, Ski Mask the Slump God, City Girls, and Kevin Gates. Sunday’s lineup will feature Lil Baby, Kodak Black, Baby Keem, $uicideboy$, Trippie Redd, Moneybagg Yo, and A$AP Ferg among those joining to lead into Lamar’s performance.

