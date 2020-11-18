Rolling Loud 2021 Pushed from February to May Dates

Rolling Loud will take place on May 7-9, 2021, organizers announced this week, moving the festival back from its initial postponement plan for a...

Rolling Loud will take place on May 7-9, 2021, organizers announced this week, moving the festival back from its initial postponement plan for a February event. Organizers say that “99 percent” of the original lineup is still scheduled to attend despite the shuffle of dates.

Planed for May of this year, Rolling Loud was one of the myriad of events pushed back due to the coronavirus. Initially, it was bumped back to President’s Day weekend of 2021. But with case rates on the rise across the country, organizers as pushing back to a schedule that resembles its initial plans for 2020.

A limited number of tickets are expected to go on sale for the 2021 event this week. Ticket holders for the 2020 event can also keep those to use for the 2021 edition.

At the time of the initial festival postponement, organizers noted they would retain the bill for the new dates “Same lineup. same rage. ain’t nothing changed but the dates,” they said. This includes headlining artists Travis Scott, Post Malone, and ASAP Rocky, as well as performances from hip-hop stars Young Thug, Lil Uzi Vert, DaBaby, Playboi Carti, Megan Thee Stallion, and Lil Pump. Lil Yachty, Tyga, ASAP Ferg, Big Sean, Lil Baby, Gucci Mane, City Girls, T-Pain, Rick Ross, and more will also take the stage.

“We will get through this together,” organizers concluded. “Stay safe and we look forward to seeing you all soon! If we all do our part to help suppress the virus, we’ll be moshing together again in no time.”

More information is available at the Hard Rock Stadium website.