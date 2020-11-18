Houston Dave Chappelle Shows to Require Negative COVID-19 Test

Fans hoping to attend a set of performances by comic Dave Chappelle this weekend in Houston will need to add a COVID-19 test to...

Fans hoping to attend a set of performances by comic Dave Chappelle this weekend in Houston will need to add a COVID-19 test to their plans. The standup is requiring a negative COVID-19 test result for admission to the performances, which take place at House of Blues in the Texas city Thursday, Friday and Saturday.

Chappelle is among the first known performers to tie a requirement for COVID testing to event access. Those who test negative will be allowed in. A positive test result will incur a voiding of access, though refunds will be made available to those consumers. It is unclear whether or not a refund will include all service fees charged by the Live Nation-owned ticketing provider.

Attendees will also be required to wear face masks within the venue at all times save while “actively eating or drinking,” and social distancing measures will be in place.

Ticketmaster recently saw major negative headlines for its suggestion that it would require access to patient health data through third-party providers as part of its reopening plans. The news spurred an announcement that the ticket vendor would not itself require anything – but such requirements could be put in place by event organizers as part of their safety plans.

In the instance of this Dave Chappelle show requiring COVID-19 testing information be made available, the event organizer and venue owner are all the same company as Ticketmaster – Live Nation is promoting the event and owner of the House of Blues.

The event was announced on House of Blues Houston’s Instagram account Wednesday. It is said to have already sold out ahead of the first performance.