Miami’s Rolling Loud Music Festival Postponed To 2021 With Full Lineup

Rolling Loud’s flagship Miami music festival has been postponed to 2021 amid the coronavirus pandemic.

“We’ve been monitoring the spread of COVID-19, hopeful that it would slow and allow us to proceed with producing the festival in May,” organizers said in a statement this week. “At the same time, we were working around the clock on a contingency plan in case we had to postpone. It was important for us to not make the decision too soon, without having all of the facts. We wanted nothing more than to turn up with you all at the 6th year of our sold out show.”

The festival was slated to take place from May 8 to 10, however, organizers said this week that they had to cancel the festival since “the spread of COVID-19 has increased to tragic levels.” Now, the 2021 edition of the festival will take place over President’s Day Weekend next year from February 12 to 14th at Miami’s Hard Rock Stadium.

“To make sure that fans get the same experience that they signed up for in May, we’ve worked extremely hard with all of the artists, vendors, city and county officials, and the venue to make that happen,” organizers said in a statement this week.

Unlike many of the festivals that have been cancelled or postponed over the last month, Miami Rolling Loud 2021 will include the full lineup from 2020. Organizers noted: “same lineup. same rage. ain’t nothing changed but the dates.” This includes headlining artists Travis Scott, Post Malone, and ASAP Rocky, as well as performances from hip-hop stars Young Thug, Lil Uzi Vert, DaBaby, Playboi Carti, Megan Thee Stallion, and Lil Pump. Lil Yachty, Tyga, ASAP Ferg, Big Sean, Lil Baby, Gucci Mane, City Girls, T-Pain, Rick Ross, and more will also take the stage.

“We will get through this together,” organizers concluded. “Stay safe and we look forward to seeing you all soon! If we all do our part to help suppress the virus, we’ll be moshing together again in no time.”

Ticketholders should keep their tickets, as the 2020 tickets will be honored for the rescheduled dates. Refunds will also be available; ticketholders will receive an email regarding refund options on April 8.

Rolling Loud follows suit of a handful of large-scale festivals across the U.S. over the past few weeks, Coachella, Stagecoach, Bonnaroo, Bottlerock Napa Valley, Essence, and Beale Street have postponed to the fall, while Ultra, SXSW, Firefly, Governors Ball, Boston Calling, and Hangout have outright cancelled 2020 editions.