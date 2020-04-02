Backstreet Boys Top Mid-Week Best-Selling Events List

The Backstreet Boys took the top spot on yesterday’s best-selling events list, Ticket Club sales data shows. The group, who just dropped their 10th...

The Backstreet Boys took the top spot on yesterday’s best-selling events list, Ticket Club sales data shows.

The group, who just dropped their 10th studio album DNA last January, will head out on the second leg of their North American tour this summer. The tour will pick up again for 45 shows, making stops in cities like Pittsburgh, Seattle, Wichita, Boston, and Albuquerque.

In addition to the group, a handful of other artists sold well yesterday including Sam Hunt, Breaking Benjamin, and The Black Keys. Cher’s Here We Go Again Tour, Harry Styles’ Love On Tour, and Motley Crue’s stadium tour with Def Leppard, Poison, and Joan Jett and The Blackhearts were hot commodities, along with Foo Fighters’ rescheduled anniversary tour and The Eagles’ postponed Hotel California Tour.

Comedian Trevor Noah was also among the day’s top events.

See the full rundown below.

Ticket Club Top 20 Best-Selling Events – April 2, 2020