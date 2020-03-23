The Eagles Forced To Postpone Hotel California Tour Schedule

The iconic rockers of The Eagles were forced to postpone remaining dates on their spring Hotel California Tour due to coronavirus (COVID-19). The tour,...

The iconic rockers of The Eagles were forced to postpone remaining dates on their spring Hotel California Tour due to coronavirus (COVID-19).

The tour, which was set to include a pair of shows at the Chase Center in San Francisco next month, sees the band playing Hotel California front-to-back. However, upcoming dates on the tour are being rescheduled due to the ongoing outbreak.

“Notifications of rescheduled concert dates will be made as soon as possible,” The Eagles said in a statement on their website. “This is complicated, so we ask for your patience and understanding. Meanwhile, stay safe.”

Rescheduled shows include stops in Denver, St. Paul, San Francisco, and Inglewood.

The Hotel California tour features the band – Don Henley, Joe Walsh, and Timothy B. Schmit – as well as Deacon Frey and Vince Gill, performing alongside an orchestra and choir. Hotel California, one of the most successful albums of all time, is the third best-selling U.S. album in history, garnering attention with smash hits like “Hotel California,” “Life In The Fast Lane,” and “New Kid In Town.” Many of the tracks on the LP, however, have not been performed live since the original Hotel California tour back when the album was released in 1976.

See the full list of shows set to be rescheduled below.

The Eagles | Hotel California Tour 2020 – POSTPONED

March 26 – Denver, CO @ Pepsi Center

March 28 – Denver, CO @ Pepsi Center

April 3 – St. Paul, MN @ Xcel Energy Center

April 4 – St. Paul, MN @ Xcel Energy Center

April 11 – San Francisco, CA @ Chase Center

April 12 – San Francisco, CA @ Chase Center

April 17 – Inglewood, CA @ The Forum

April 18 – Inglewood, CA @ The Forum

April 24 – Inglewood, CA @ The Forum