The Foo Fighters Reschedule Remaining Tour Dates

After their 25th anniversary Van Tour plans were altered this spring due to COVID-19, the Foo Fighters will now plan on carrying out the milestone tour in the fall.

Dave Grohl and company have announced that the tour will now get underway in October. A majority of dates will run throughout the month, while group’s previously-announced rescheduled dates are set for December. The Van Tour will visit the same cities Foo Fighters headlined on their first tour back in 1995, including Wichita, Phoenix, Green Bay and Cleveland.

“Playing a gig with a sock full of broken bones is one thing, but playing a show when YOUR health and safety is in jeopardy is another,” Grohl said in a statement last month, making reference to the time he broke his leg from a fall mid-show but still performed their 20th anniversary gig. “We f***ing love you guys. So let’s do this right and rain check sh*t. The SECOND we are given the go ahead, we’ll come tear sh*t up like we always do. Promise. Now go wash your hands.”

Before they launch the Van Tour, the rockers will put on another edition of their DC Jam Festival. The July 4 bash will see them give a headlining performance alongside Chris Stapleton, The Go-Gos, Pharrell Williams and more. They were also set to headline Boston Calling, however the New England music festival was cancelled due to the virus.

See the full list of rescheduled tour dates below.

Foo Fighters – 25th Anniversary Van Tour Dates

October 1 – Hamilton, ON – FirstOntario Centre

October 3 – Cleveland, OH – Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse

October 5 – Detroit, MI – Little Caesars Arena

October 7 – Grand Rapids, MI – Van Andel Arena

October 9 – Knoxville, TN – Thompson-Boling Arena

October 13 – Cincinnati, OH – Heritage Bank Center

October 15 – Green Bay, WI – Resch Center

October 17 – Wichita, KS – INTRUST Bank Arena

December 1 – Oklahoma City, OK – Chesapeake Energy Arena

December 3 – Albuquerque, NM – Santa Ann Star Center

December 5 – Phoenix, AZ – Talking Stick Resort