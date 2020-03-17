Foo Fighters Announce Rescheduled Van Tour Dates

The Foo Fighters had to reschedule their highly-anticipated 25th anniversary tour this spring due to the ongoing coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic. Originally, The Van Tour...

The Foo Fighters had to reschedule their highly-anticipated 25th anniversary tour this spring due to the ongoing coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

Originally, The Van Tour was slated to kick-off on April 12 in Phoenix, Arizona, followed by shows in Albuquerque, Oklahoma City, Wichita, Knoxville, and Green Bay. They were slated to make stops in the same cities they first visited during their tour in 1995, which includes Grand Rapids, Cincinnati, and Cleveland before wrapping-up in Hamilton, Ontario. However, due to coronavirus, the band has rescheduled shows.

“Playing a gig with a sock full of broken bones is one thing, but playing a show when YOUR health and safety is in jeopardy is another,” Foo Fighters frontman Dave Grohl said in a statement, making reference to the time he fell off-stage and broke his leg but still performed their 20th anniversary gig. “We f***ing love you guys. So let’s do this right and rain check sh*t.

“The SECOND we are given the go ahead, we’ll come tear sh*t up like we always do,” Grohl continued. “Promise. Now go wash your hands.”

So far, the Phoenix show has been moved to December 5, the Albuquerque gig will now take place December 3, and Oklahoma City’s concert will commence on December 1. Wichita and Knoxville shows’ new dates are to be determined, and the May shows are still slated to go on as planned, for now.

See Foo Fighters’ rescheduled shows below.

Foo Fighters | 25th Anniversary ‘The Van Tour’ 2020

December 1 — Oklahoma City, OK @ Chesapeake Energy Arena (previously April 16)

December 3 — Albuquerque, NM @ Santa Ann Star Center (previously April 14)

December 5 — Phoenix, AZ @ Talking Stick Resort (previously April 12)

TBD — Wichita, KS @ Intrust Bank Arena (previously April 18)

TBD — Knoxville, TN @ Thompson-Boling Arena (previously April 20)

May 10 — Green Bay, WI @ Resch Center

May 12 — Grand Rapids, MI @ Van Andel Arena

May 14 — Cincinnati, OH @ Heritage Bank Center

May 18 — Cleveland, OH @ Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse

May 20 — Hamilton, ON @ FirstOntario Centre