Governors Ball Among Festivals Cancelled Amid Virus

The festival was slated to take place from June 5 to 7 and would be celebrating its 10-year anniversary. However, following suite of other high-scale festivals across the U.S., organizers had to call-off the event due to concerns over coronavirus. Founders Entertainment, the producers of the festival, noted that “due to government mandates and the evolving situation in NYC, it is neither safe nor prudent to move forward with our June dates.”

“Over the past few weeks, we have gone to great lengths to find a postponement date that works for all parties involves,” the producers said in a statement. “Due to a myriad of planning and logistical issues, we have come to the conclusion that there are no sufficient options available to us. We are pushing ahead, and are already jumping into plans for 2021.”

This year’s edition was set to feature performances from Tame Impala, Vampire Weekend, Stevie Nicks, Miley Cyrus, Solange, and Flume. The festival also just implemented an 18+ age policy following fan feedback and conversation and wanted to focus on greater sustainability efforts, as well as a new “VIP Luxe” program.

Governors Ball is the latest popular festival in the U.S. to cancel its 2020 event. So far, Ultra, SXSW, and Firefly have cancelled 2020 editions, while Coachella, Stagecoach, and Bonnaroo are among the festivals that have postponed to later this year.

