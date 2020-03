The Lion King Reigns Supreme In Weekend Onsales

Disney’s long-running stage adaptation of The Lion King is the supreme ruler of the ticketing market this weekend. The enchanting show has nearly three...

Disney’s long-running stage adaptation of The Lion King is the supreme ruler of the ticketing market this weekend. The enchanting show has nearly three dozen performances releasing tickets for sale in the coming days as it continues its national tour schedule. The San Jose Center for the Performing Arts will host the popular production later this summer, and accounts for all of The Lion King‘s new tickets being release this weekend.

Minor League Baseball squad Nashville Sounds also dominates the listing with its slate of 2020 home games. The team postponed their original Opening Day plans by two weeks due to the coronavirus pandemic, but are currently set to take the field starting April 9. Also in the mix of onsales are select concert performances from music legends Gladys Knight and John Fogerty in Pennsylvania and Washington state, respectively.

See the full rundown below.

*Sale information is subject to change and presented for informational purposes. Pre-sales may require access passwords to purchase. As always, it is best to contact the venue or ticket retailer to confirm any and all details before purchase.

Tickets On Sale — Saturday, Sunday & Monday, March 28-30, 2020

Pre-sale

Event Venue City State Event Date Lister Once In a Lifetime: a Talking Heads Special O2 Academy2 Islington London UK 05/15/2020 11:00 PM TMUK Pensacola Childrens Chorus Presents Showtime Pensacola Saenger Theatre Pensacola FL 05/09/2020 07:30 PM TMUSA Pensacola Childrens Chorus Presents Showtime Pensacola Saenger Theatre Pensacola FL 05/10/2020 02:30 PM TMUSA Pensacola Childrens Chorus Presents Showtime Pensacola Saenger Theatre Pensacola FL 05/08/2020 07:30 PM TMUSA Sacramento Republic FC vs. El Paso Locomotive Papa Murphys Park at Cal Expo Sacramento CA 05/30/2020 07:30 PM TMUSA Sacramento Republic FC vs. New Mexico United Papa Murphys Park at Cal Expo Sacramento CA 04/18/2020 07:30 PM TMUSA Sacramento Republic FC vs. Orange County SC Papa Murphys Park at Cal Expo Sacramento CA 06/27/2020 08:00 PM TMUSA Sacramento Republic FC vs. San Antonio FC Papa Murphys Park at Cal Expo Sacramento CA 06/20/2020 08:00 PM TMUSA Sacramento Republic FC vs. San Diego Loyal SC Papa Murphys Park at Cal Expo Sacramento CA 05/02/2020 07:30 PM TMUSA PBR: Professional Bull Riders Cross Insurance Arena (Formerly Cumberland County Civic Center) Portland ME 09/25/2020 08:00 PM TMUSA PBR: Professional Bull Riders Cross Insurance Arena (Formerly Cumberland County Civic Center) Portland ME 09/26/2020 07:00 PM TMUSA

General Sale