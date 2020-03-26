United States Passes China With Over 82,000 Covid-19 Cases

LATEST
The United States passed a grim milestone on Thursday, officially surpassing China to become the nation that has the highest recorded number of cases of Covid-19 (according to official statistics, per data available at https://www.worldometers.info/coronavirus. China, of course, has greatly slowed the spread of the virus through strict quarantines, and is reportedly planning on lifting those measures in April now that the community spread has been contained.

All told, the tracking indicates that the U.S. has 82,179 confirmed cases as of about 6 p.m. Thursday, with China holding at just over 81,000. Italy is just behind China and likely to pass them soon at 80,589, with over 6,200 cases reported Thursday.

But, it should be mentioned that the cases broken down by actual population numbers remains low in the United States, which is possibly why President Donald Trump continues to support the idea that the country can be back to some form of ‘business as usual’ by Easter – April 12th. He has floated the idea that Democrats are hoping to keep things shut down longer primarily to harm the economy and deflate his chances at being re-elected rather than for reasons of public health.

“I think there are certain people that would like it not to open so quickly,” Trump said Wednesday. “I think there are certain people that would like [the economy] to do financially poorly, because they think that would be very good as far as defeating me at the polls.”

In terms of known infections per 1,000 people, the United States is actually on the lower end of the spectrum worldwide, despite the high raw number spread out over its population of over 330 million. New York, which is being slammed by new cases daily, has 1.9 cases per 1,000 residents – which is above hard-hit Italy (1.3) and Spain (1.2). But the rest of the country is far behind to this point, with more and more states embracing shelter in place requirements to slow the spread.

New Jersey (.75) is the closest to New York, both geographically and in terms of known infection rate, but no other state is currently above 0.5 cases per 1,000 residents. Only nine states and the District of Colombia are at or above 0.2/1,000 residents. So while the raw numbers look overwhelming, it is still important to understand the infection rate within appropriate population context.

The full rundown of state-by-state Covid-19 infection rates is included below – all stats as of 6PM Thursday on https://www.worldometers.info/coronavirus.

State-By-State Covid-19 Known Cases

*per 1,000 residents as of 6:42 PM 3/26

New York1.940
New Jersey0.774
Louisiana0.496
Massachusetts0.348
Washington0.340
District of Columbia0.327
Michigan0.286
Connecticut0.284
Vermont0.253
Illinois0.200
Colorado0.189
Mississippi0.163
Rhode Island0.156
Georgia0.144
Tennessee0.140
Nevada0.136
Delaware0.134
Pennsylvania0.132
Utah0.125
Wisconsin0.121
Maine0.115
Arkansas0.111
Florida0.110
Alabama0.102
New Hampshire0.101
California0.097
Maryland0.096
Indiana0.096
Wyoming0.092
South Carolina0.089
Missouri0.082
Alaska0.081
Oregon0.075
Ohio0.074
Arizona0.070
Idaho0.069
North Dakota0.068
North Carolina0.067
Hawaii0.067
Montana0.066
Oklahoma0.063
Minnesota0.061
Kansas0.058
Iowa0.057
Kentucky0.056
Virginia0.054
New Mexico0.053
South Dakota0.052
Texas0.050
Nebraska0.035
West Virginia0.029

 

