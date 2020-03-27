Thomas Rhett Alters Center Point Road Tour Schedule

Thomas Rhett is being mindful of ongoing health concerns and shifting his upcoming tour schedule as a result of the coronavirus pandemic. The country...

Thomas Rhett is being mindful of ongoing health concerns and shifting his upcoming tour schedule as a result of the coronavirus pandemic.

The country singer was slated to launch his Center Point Road Tour in late May and run through August. To keep his fans and crew healthy, the star is pushing back his first month of tour dates and adjusting his schedule to extend into the fall.

“Hey y’all, in effort to keep everyone safe & healthy during this time, we have proactively rescheduled our May & June dates on The CPR Tour,” Rhett wrote on social media. “Tix will be honored accordingly for the new dates below. Can’t wait to be back on the road with y’all soon.”

Rhett’s dates in Charleston and Albuquerque are among the rescheduled shows and will now take place in July. His visits to Syracuse and Pittsburgh have been moved to August, while all other affected shows will now take place in September. Special guests Cole Swindell and Hardy are set to join the “Beer Can’t Fix” singer on select dates.

Rhett will stay on the road in October, as he’s due to headline Stagecoach Festival that month. The California bash was originally scheduled to take place next month but was moved to October, along with Coachella, as a precaution. The springtime festivals set off a trend of other major musical gatherings, including Bonnaroo and New Orleans Jazz Festival, to be pushed to the fall.

See the rescheduled tour dates below.

Thomas Rhett Rescheduled Tour Dates – Center Point Road Tour

July 15 – Charleston, SC – Volvo Car Stadium

July 26- Albuquerque, NM – Isleta Amphitheater

August 6- Syracuse, NY – St. Joseph’s Health Amphitheater at Lakeview

August 7- Burgettstown, PA – S&T Bank Music Park

September 10- Cuyahoga Falls, OH – Blossom Music Center

September 11- Indianapolis, IN – Ruoff Music Center

September 12- Cincinnati, OH – Riverbend Music Center

September 19- West Palm Beach, FL – iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre

September 20- Tampa, FL – MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre

September 25- Gilford, NH – Bank of NH Pavilion

September 26- Gilford, NH – Bank of NH Pavilion