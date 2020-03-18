New Orleans Jazz Festival Postponed To The Fall Amid Pandemic

This year’s New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival has been postponed to the fall as the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic spreads across the country. The...

This year’s New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival has been postponed to the fall as the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic spreads across the country.

The festival, which was set to take place on April 23-26 and April 30-May 3, will now take place sometime this fall, with exact dates and additional details announced soon.

“As the direction of City of New Orleans authorities, in response to ongoing COVID-19 health concerns, the 2020 New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival presented by Shell will not occur in April and May, as scheduled,” organizers said in a statement. “The health and safety of the community, our musicians, Festival Fans, participants, sponsors and staff are paramount, and we urge everyone to follow the guidelines and protocols put forth by public health officials.”

This year’s edition will feature performances from iconic rockers like The Who, Dead & Company, Stevie Nicks, and Foo Fighters, as well as rising R&B star Lizzo, indie-rock’s Brandi Carlile and Maggie Rogers, and hip-hop legends Wu-Tang Clan.

This is the latest festival cancellation; already, Coachella and Stagecoach have been postponed to October, Ultra and SXSW were cancelled until 2021, and UK’s Glastonbury Festival was cancelled after just revealing part of the lineup. Live Nation has also taken a step to prevent the spread of the virus by postponing all tours throughout the month of March. Various artists have gone beyond the month and cancelled tours this spring, including Billie Eilish, The Rolling Stones, and Foo Fighters.

See the full list of updating cancelled concerts due to coronavirus here.

We’ll update this story once the the New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival reveals new dates.