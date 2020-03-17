Billie Eilish Postpones North American Tour Dates Amid Virus

Pop star Billie Eilish is slated to kick-off another round of dates to support her debut album this spring, however, due to the coronavirus...

Pop star Billie Eilish is slated to kick-off another round of dates to support her debut album this spring, however, due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, she had to postpone the trek.

The virus, which is rapidly spreading across the world, has left people feeling panicked. Eilish took to Instagram – where she has nearly 58 million followers – and told fans “don’t panic, but don’t be stupid.”

“It is a really really big deal right now, and it’s not a joke,” she said in an Instagram story. “I know because a lot of us haven’t seen it with our eyes — what it’s been doing and who it’s been affecting — and it’s hard to understand that it’s real. But it really is real, and I’ve seen a lot of like, young people out in the world, all over the place, going to the club or going to the beach, just going out and hanging out. It’s really irresponsible.”

She noted that social distancing is “everyone’s responsibility” and it’s important to take precautions during the spread of the virus not only for yourself, but for those around you that are comprimised.

After her Instagram statement, Eilish’s North American tour was officially postponed.

“Following last week’s announcement and in light of the ongoing CDC restrictions and guidelines, all of Billie’s remaining ‘Where Do We Go’ North American tour dates are actively being rescheduled & will be announced soon,” the statement on Eilish’s Twitter read. “All tickets will be honored at the new tour dates.”

The Where Do We Go? Tour was slated to kick-off on March 9 at AmericanAirlines Arena in Miami, however, last week, Live Nation announced that all tours throughout the month will be postponed in order to help prevent the spread of the virus. While Eilish’s tour also extends through April – hitting cities like Denver, Los Angeles, San Francisco, and Sacramento – those dates have also been cut. Rescheduled shows have not been announced at this time. Eilish is on tour to support her 2019 debut studio record, When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?