Cancelled Ultra Music Festival To Launch Virtual Audio Edition

Miami’s three-day Ultra Music Festival was one of the country’s first major gatherings to be called off due to the coronavirus outbreak. However, fans can still experience all the music the bash had to offer in what is being dubbed the Ultra Virtual Audio Festival, presented by SiriusXM.

The special presentation will run on SiriusXM’s UMF Radio (channel 52) beginning at 5 p.m. March 20 and broadcast through Monday, March 23. Scheduled Ultra performers like Martin Garrix, Armin van Buuren, Afrojack, Major Lazer and more will take over the channel for live DJ sets during the limited run. In addition, the channel will air past Ultra Music Festival sets from The Chainsmokers, Kygo and Marshmello.

“With the postponement of beloved events, necessary changes in people’s everyday life, and need for social distancing, we know our listeners are seeking a sense of community more than ever,” said SiriusXM President and Chief Content Officer Scott Greenstein. “To encourage that, we are pleased to be working with Ultra Music Festival to provide our listeners with this virtual audio festival featuring the diverse lineup of artists the UMF delivers year after year, as well as exclusive, fresh, new sets from some of the biggest names in dance music.

The Ultra Virtual Audio Festival is not a far stretch for SiriusXM. The satellite radio giant has broadcasted live from the EDM festival for the past 15 years. However, it does mark an expanded effort to bring affected events to fruition despite restrictions on public gatherings.

Austin’s massive media arts gathering South By Southwest (SXSW) also cancelled this year for the first time in its history. Organizers expressed their desire to put as much of the festivities on as planned in a virtual sense. Meanwhile, while most sporting events have been indefinitely put on hiatus, WWE’s WrestleMania will in fact go on as scheduled but without an audience at its live airing April 5.