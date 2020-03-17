The Rolling Stones are pushing back their upcoming North American No Filter Tour amid the coronavirus pandemic, making them the latest high-profile artist to...

The Rolling Stones are pushing back their upcoming North American No Filter Tour amid the coronavirus pandemic, making them the latest high-profile artist to adjust tour plans.

The cross-country trek was originally scheduled to get underway May 8 in San Diego and conclude July 9 in Atlanta. There is no word yet when the stadium tour dates will be rescheduled, though promoters AEG Presents and Concerts West have assured that tickets will be honored on the new dates.

“We’re hugely disappointed to have to postpone the tour,” the band shared in a statement. “We are sorry to all the fans who were looking forward to it as much as we were, but the health and safety of everyone has to take priority. We will all get through this together – and we’ll see you very soon.”

Mick Jagger and company announced they were extending the No Filter Tour last month. Their 2020 itinerary features stadium stops in 15 top markets, including Pittsburgh, Buffalo, Tampa, Detroit and Minneapolis.

The tour’s postponement comes after new guidelines recommended by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention called for the restriction of public gatherings with more than 50 people for the next eight weeks, leading more live events to be up in the air as the outbreak progresses.

The Stones faced an unexpected postponement of their first No Filter Tour leg last year after Jagger underwent an emergency heart procedure. They ultimately made a triumphant return to the road six weeks later than scheduled and were met with sold-out crowds at all shows.

