According to WKRG News 5, Mayor Robert Craft and the City Council of Gulf Shores unanimously passed a resolution during a Special Council Meeting to cancel the 2020 Hangout Music Festival, which was scheduled to take place from May 15 to 17. City officials noted during the meeting that they were considering cancelling the festival some time due to the ongoing coronavirus outbreak.

“Our decision to cancel the event wasn’t taken lightly, but we are confident we have made the right decision for the health and safety of our community,” Craft said. “We have been monitoring the situation for a number of weeks to better understand the spread of COVID-19 and the public health conditions we could expect in mid-May so that we could make the most informed decision to protect everyone involved.”

In a statement, Hangout Music Festival said that they received notice from the city and cannot proceed with the festival.

“After our fastest sellout ever, and what was shaping up to be a banner year on the beach, we are gutted that this is the outcome for all of you, but agree that this is the right decision for the health and safety of everyone involved,” organizers said. “We kindly ask for your patience as we explore all options for a rescheduled festival. Given the rapidly changing landscape of the pandemic, we want to make the right call and need a little more time.”

Organizers went on to note that they need to “vet all options” and will make another announcement in a few weeks with more information regarding transfer and refund options. Last week, organizers said that they were “currently planning for multiple scenarios.”

The 2020 edition of the festival was set to feature performances from rock’s Red Hot Chili Peppers, rapper Post Malone, popstars Billie Eilish and Lana Del Rey, and EDM’s Marshmello.

