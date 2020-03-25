Hangout Fest Currently Planning ‘Multiple Scenarios’ Amid Cancellations

Alabama’s Hangout Music Festival is not cancelled at this time, but organizers noted that they are planning “multiple scenarios.” Organizers released a statement Tuesday,...

Alabama’s Hangout Music Festival is not cancelled at this time, but organizers noted that they are planning “multiple scenarios.”

Organizers released a statement Tuesday, noting that the festival – set to take place from May 15 to 17 – falls just after the end of the CDC’s recommended timeline for a stoppage of public gatherings.

“It remains our hope to keep the event moving forward as planned, but given the rapidly changing landscape, we are currently planning for multiple scenarios and are working with appropriate authorities and major lodging companies in the area to provide answers and solutions for fans as quickly as possible,” organizers said.

Attendees can refer to the festival’s updates page at hangoutmusicfest.com/event-updates for new developments. This year’s edition of the festival will feature a stacked lineup, including performances from rock’s Red Hot Chili Peppers, rapper Post Malone, popstars Billie Eilish and Lana Del Rey, and EDM’s Marshmello.

This isn’t the only festival up-in-the-air; Sad Summer Festival, set to be headlined by pop-punk acts All Time Low, The Maine, and The Story so Far, revealed that it is set to move forward at this time. Other festivals, however, had to pull the plug on this year’s event, including Firefly, Ultra, and SXSW. On the other hand, Coachella, Stagecoach, Bonnaroo, and Summerfest have postponed to the fall.