Sad Summer Festival Organizers Reveal Statement Regarding 2020 Event

As music festivals across the country are announcing cancellations and postponements, festival organizers for the second-annual Sad Summer Festival revealed that the festival will go on, for now.

Festival organizers released a statement Wednesday, noting that their thoughts are with those affected by coronavirus (COVID-19) and “it is safe to say this is a crisis which many of us have never faced.”

“We have received many messages and comments from fans asking if this will affect Sad Summer Festival,” the statement reads. “At this time, we intend to proceed with Sad Summer Fest exactly as planned. However, we must acknowledge that this is a fluid situation that has only just begun to unfold.”

“We will continue to reassess the situation in the coming months, but we remain very hopeful that the show will go on. In the event that public health or safety is still in question this summer, we will make any necessary adjustments. We would never ask fans to attend an event that is not safe.”

This year’s edition of the festival is slated to kick-off on July 17 in Sacramento, followed by gigs throughout July and August. It’ll make stops in Dallas, Columbus, Toronto, and Chicago, appearing in venues like New York City’s Rooftop at Pier 17, White Oak Music Hall in Dallas,MECU Pavilion in Baltimore, and the Festival Grounds in Pontiac, Michigan before wrapping-up at The Eagles Ballroom in Wisconsin.

Pop-punk powerhouse All Time Low will headline the event, followed by performances from pop-punk’s The Story So Far, indie-rock group Movements, alt-rock’s The Maine, and rising bands like Yours Truly, Grayscale, and Destroy Boys. The festival, which first featured acts like State Champs and Mayday Parade in 2019, is filling a gap for punk fans who regularly attended the Vans Warped Tour – which officially came to a close last year.

See the full list of Sad Summer 2020 dates here.