All Time Low To Headline 2020 Sad Summer Festival

Pop-punk powerhouse All Time Low will headline this year’s second edition of the Sad Summer Festival.

The festival tour, presented by Journeys, will also feature performances from pop-punk’s The Story So Far, indie-rock’s Movements, and alt-rock band The Maine, as well as rising bands in the scene like Yours Truly, Grayscale, and Destroy Boys. Sacramento, California will kick-off the outing on July 17, followed by shows in Dallas, Atlanta, Worcestor, Toronto, and Chicago. Along the way, the fest will stop at outdoor venues like Anaheim’s City National Grove, The Rooftop at Pier 17 in New York City, and Baltimore’s MECU Pavilion before wrapping-up at The Eagles Ballroom in Milwaukee mid-August.

“Rock n Roll summer camp just hits a little bit different when you’re with your friends,” All Time Low frontman Alex Gaskarth said in a statement. “This tour is going to be something special, something we’ve all been chasing. Can’t fucking wait.”

This will be Sad Summer Festival’s second annual edition, following the departure of Vans Warped Tour – a staple tour in the punk-rock community.

All Time Low has returned to the music scene earlier this year, dropping tracks “Sleeping In” and “Some Kind of Disaster” from their forthcoming record, Wake Up Sunshine. The Story So Far and Movements have not released new music as of late, since Proper Dose dropped in 2018 and Feel Something was released in 2017, respectively. The Maine, however, will be touring in support of their 2019 record, You Are OK.

See the full list of Sad Summer Festival’s dates below.

Sad Summer Festival 2020 Tour Dates

7/17 — Sacramento, CA @ Papa Murphy’s Park at Cal Expo

7/18 — Anaheim, CA @ City National Grove of Anaheim – Outdoors

7/19 — Phoenix, AZ @ Rawhide Event Center

7/21 — Dallas, TX @ Gas Monkey Live

7/22 — Houston, TX @ The Lawn @ White Oak Music Hall

7/24 — Orlando, FL @ The Orlando Amphitheater at the Central Florida Fairgrounds

7/25 — Atlanta, GA @ Steve Polk Plaza at The Masquerade

7/28 — Columbus, OH @ EXPRESS LIVE! Outdoor

7/29 — Pittsburgh, PA @ Stage AE Outdoors

7/31 — New York, NY @ The Rooftop at Pier 17

8/01 — Worcester, MA @ The Palladium Outdoors

8/02 — Asbury Park, NJ @ Stone Pony Summer Stage

8/05 — Toronto, ON @ RBC Echo Beach

8/07 — Baltimore, MD @ MECU Pavilion

8/08 — Philadelphia, PA @ Skyline Stage @ the Mann

8/12 — Chicago, IL @ Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island

8/14 — Pontiac, MI @ Crofoot Ballroom – Festival Grounds

8/15 — Milwaukee, WI @ The Eagles Ballroom