BottleRock Napa Valley Music Festival Postponed To October

The festival was slated to take place from May 22 to 24, however, as the virus continues to spread across the country, festival organizers decided to move the event to October 2 to 4. All the original headlining artists can still perform.

“It is with great pleasure we can announce that all our headliners, including Red Hot Chili Peppers, Stevie Nicks, Dave Matthews Band, Miley Cyrus, Khalid, Anderson .Paak & Free Nationals, Zedd, and more are confirmed for the rescheduled dates,” organizers said in a statement. “Additional lineup updates will be announced as soon as possible.”

While some artists, like Brandi Carlile, confirmed they’d be back at the festival in October, others did not mention the announcement. Those who can’t attend the new date can receive refunds; the festival promised to email ticketholders over the next few weeks with details regarding exchanges and returns.

This is the latest festival to move to the fall; earlier this month, Coachella and Stagecoach postponed to October, along with Bonnaroo rescheduling to September. Ultra and SXSW were outright cancelled due to the virus, as well as UK’s famed Glastonbury Festival. At this time, New Orleans Jazz Festival has rescheduled but does not have an official new date.

Festival organizers are unsure how long this pandemic will last, causing some events through May and June to be cancelled. Live Nation postponed all tours throughout the month of March, while dozens of artists have postponed tours this spring. See the full list of concerts cancelled due to coronavirus here.