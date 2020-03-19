Niall Horan, The Killers Headline Friday Tickets On Sale

Friday offers a host of new tickets heading on sale, primarily for events set for the summer months and beyond in accordance with the...

Friday offers a host of new tickets heading on sale, primarily for events set for the summer months and beyond in accordance with the industry’s current standstill due to the coronavirus. Leading the charge is Niall Horan, who recently announced over a dozen new dates on his Nice To Meet Ya Tour. The Killers are on the docket as well. The Las Vegas-based rockers will set out on their Imploding The Mirage Tour in the fall with visits to Philadelphia, Miami and Portland among the itinerary. A co-headlining tour from Collective Soul and Better Than Ezra is in the mix among other concerts.

Several theatrical productions are hitting the market with touring dates. Mean Girls is currently shutdown on Broadway, but the popular show will soon visit San Diego in June. Those performance dates have tickets available to the general public tomorrow, as well as performances of Escape To Margaritaville in Dallas and Bandstand in Fort Lauderdale.

See the full rundown below.

*Sale information is subject to change and presented for informational purposes. Pre-sales may require access passwords to purchase. As always, it is best to contact the venue or ticket retailer to confirm any and all details before purchase.

Seller Key: TMUSA: ticketmaster.com; LIVN: livenation.com; AXS: axs.com; ETIX: etix.com; TFLY: ticketfly.com; FGATE: frontgatetickets.com; TCOM: tickets.com; TWEB: ticketweb.com.

Tickets On Sale — Friday, March 20, 2020

Pre-sale

Event Venue City State Event Date Lister Australias Thunder From Down Under Seneca Niagara Resort & Casino Bears Den Niagara Falls NY 06/11/2020 08:00 PM TMUSA Australias Thunder From Down Under Seneca Niagara Resort & Casino Bears Den Niagara Falls NY 06/12/2020 08:00 PM TMUSA Biffy Clyro The O2 London UK 10/01/2020 12:00 AM AXS Chris Lane Dubuque County Fairgrounds Dubuque IA 07/30/2020 07:30 PM TMUSA Cracker House of Blues New Orleans presented by Cricket Wireless New Orleans LA 05/29/2020 07:01 PM LIVN Emancipator Ensemble: Mountain Of Memory House of Blues Chicago presented by Cricket Wireless Chicago IL 09/25/2020 09:30 PM LIVN Honda Civic Tour presents Niall Horan, Nice To Meet Ya The Wharf Amphitheater Orange Beach AL 07/11/2020 07:30 PM TMUSA Hot Autumn Nights NYCB Theatre at Westbury Westbury NY 09/12/2020 08:00 PM LIVN Inferno Burlesque House of Blues New Orleans presented by Cricket Wireless New Orleans LA 04/24/2020 08:01 PM LIVN Jonathan McReynolds : The People Tour Theatre of Living Arts Philadelphia PA 09/27/2020 08:00 PM LIVN Niall Horan – Nice To Meet Ya Tour Amphitheater At White River State Park Indianapolis IN 07/29/2020 07:30 PM LIVN Niall Horan – Nice To Meet Ya Tour BMO Harris Pavilion Milwaukee WI 08/01/2020 07:30 PM TMUSA Niall Horan – Nice To Meet Ya Tour Fiddlers Green Amphitheatre Greenwood Village CO 08/05/2020 07:30 PM AXS Rascal Flatts Lake Tahoe Outdoor Arena at Harveys Stateline NV 07/11/2020 08:00 PM TMUSA Rocky Horror Live! Sound Waves at Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Atlantic City Atlantic City NJ 10/30/2020 08:00 PM TMUSA Ronnie Milsap Belterra Casino Resort and Spa Florence IN 06/27/2020 07:00 PM TMUSA Satisfaction – International Rolling Stones Tribute Show House of Blues New Orleans presented by Cricket Wireless New Orleans LA 04/18/2020 08:00 PM LIVN Stabbing Westward – Dead & Gone Tour Commodore Ballroom Vancouver BC 06/12/2020 07:00 PM LIVN The Highwaymen Live – A Musical Tribute Seneca Allegany Resort & Casino Event Center Salamanca NY 06/27/2020 07:00 PM TMUSA The Killers Chaifetz Arena St. Louis MO 09/20/2020 07:30 PM TMUSA The Killers – Imploding the Mirage Tour State Farm Arena Atlanta GA 09/18/2020 07:30 PM TMUSA The Killers – Imploding the Mirage Tour Amway Center Orlando FL 09/16/2020 07:30 PM TMUSA The Killers – Imploding the Mirage Tour Madison Square Garden New York NY 10/02/2020 07:30 PM TMUSA The Killers – Imploding the Mirage Tour Dickies Arena Fort Worth TX 09/11/2020 07:30 PM TMUSA The Righteous Brothers: Bill Medley and Bucky Heard Seneca Niagara Resort & Casino Bears Den Niagara Falls NY 06/20/2020 08:00 PM TMUSA The Righteous Brothers: Bill Medley and Bucky Heard Seneca Niagara Resort & Casino Bears Den Niagara Falls NY 06/21/2020 05:00 PM TMUSA The Temptations & the Four Tops Levitt Pavilion Denver Denver CO 06/21/2020 06:30 PM TMUSA

