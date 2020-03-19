NFL Teams Extend Season Ticket Payment Period Due To Pandemic

Unlike other major sports leagues, the NFL’s season is currently unaffected by the coronavirus pandemic. However, some teams are doing their part to help...

Unlike other major sports leagues, the NFL’s season is currently unaffected by the coronavirus pandemic. However, some teams are doing their part to help aid fans during the crisis.

The New York Giants and Green Bay Packers are extending the payment period for season ticket holders in the wake of the COVID-19 spread, with more teams reportedly expected to follow suit.

“The Giants value our fans and we trust that you and your families are safe and healthy during this difficult time. We thank you for your loyalty to the Giants,” wrote Giants President John Mara and Chairman Steve Tisch in a letter to season ticket owners. “We understand that this is an unsettling time for everyone. We will get through this together. We appreciate your continued support and look forward to seeing you at MetLife Stadium this season.”

Giants season ticket owners enrolled in a six-month payment plan will automatically have their next two payments deferred. Buyers were originally scheduled to make monthly payments on March 20 and April 13, but will now have until May 13 before they are expected to deliver payment. The two months of deferred payments will now be due August 13 and September 14, respectively. Those who opted to pay in-full also have an extended deadline from May 1 to June 1.

The Packers organization has rolled out similar measures for their season ticket holders. Deadline for the full payment for 2020 ticket packages has been extended from March 31 to June 1. Lucky winners of the team’s annual season ticket drawing for Brown County residents are also subject to the extension. Drawing winners originally had until April 8 to complete invoice payment, but now have until June 1.

“This extension is to allow more time for those who may be impacted by COVID-19 over the next few months,” reads an official release from the team.

Though months away from its season kick-off, the NFL has been the subject of the most buzz in the sports world as all other major events have been suspended for the time being. The league made headlines earlier this week upon Tom Brady’s announcement that he is leaving the Patriots to reportedly sign with Tampa Bay, leading to surge in demand for Bucs season tickets.