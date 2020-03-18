Tampa Bay Season Tickets In Demand Amid Tom Brady’s Potential Signing

Tom Brady’s announcement that he will not return to the New England Patriots sent shockwaves through the sports world Tuesday. But fans quickly hopped...

According to NBC Sports, Bucs season ticket buyers faced a waitlist nearly 5,000 people deep after news of Brady’s departure came to light. The number of potential buyers is expected to jump further upon his official signing. Ticket prices for the Bucs’ 2020 home slate range from about $460 for an upper corner seat in Raymond James Stadium to over $3,800 for club seats.

While the Tampa market has been buzzing over the NFL’s top story, Patriots fans have reacted by predicting sizable price drops for tickets to Gillette Stadium as New England preps for its first season without its longtime franchise quarterback. Patriots tickets have consistently garnered some of the highest price tags on the secondary market over the years. The team also has one of the league’s longest waitlists for season tickets, which many see diminishing without Brady on the roster.

I bet the waiting list for the New England Patriots Season Tickets just shrunk a LOT @Patriots — Dick Brodeur (@dickbrodeur) March 18, 2020

Cheap patriots tickets all season long now baby!!!!!!!! — Nick Finn (@Nick9D1) March 18, 2020

Upside: Those of us who have wanted our own set of Patriots season tickets for years now will likely have a much easier time getting our hands on them. https://t.co/FroU0a2xhf — Lizzie Young (@elizabethgyoung) March 18, 2020

Brady’s reported future in Tampa Bay is also expected to help the team climb the ranks as far as NFL attendance goes. The Buccaneers finished last season ranked 30th in the league for overall attendance, drawing an average of roughly 51,000 fans per game.

The 42-year-old star spent the entirety of his professional career in New England, taking the Patriots to the Super Bowl on nine occasions in 20 years. “I don’t know what my football future holds but it is time for me to open a new stage for my life and career,” Brady said in a statement announcing his departure.