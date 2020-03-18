Dan + Shay Reveal Rescheduled Arena Tour Dates

Dan + Shay are among the countless artists who have seen their tour schedule get shifted in the wake of the ongoing coronavirus crisis....

Dan + Shay are among the countless artists who have seen their tour schedule get shifted in the wake of the ongoing coronavirus crisis.

The country pair had launched their first headlining arena tour in Nashville earlier this month and days later, they were forced to postpone their spring dates over escalating health concerns due to COVID-19.

“These shows mean the world to us, and it was important that they be postponed and not canceled, but more than the shows, our fans mean the world to us, and protecting their safety is the number one priority,” the Grammy-winning duo wrote in a statement. “We want the shows to be memorable, and not experienced with fear. Thank you all for your patience and understanding. It is a strange, strange time for all of us, but we felt this was the right thing to do. Previously purchased tickets will be honored at all rescheduled dates. We hope everyone can make it.”

Their aptly named The (Arena) Tour was slated to visit 16 cities through April and pick up again in September for another 21-date leg. It will now resume July 30 and run for three months straight. However, their extensive fall stretch meant the pair had to drop their appearance at Stagecoach Festival, which, along with Coachella, was moved from April to October in response to the COVID-19 outbreak.

See the revised tour schedule below.

Dan + Shay – The (Arena) Tour Dates

July 30 – Tulsa, OK @ BOK Center

July 31 – Dallas, TX @ American Airlines Center

August 1 – San Antonio, TX @ AT&T Center

August 6 – Louisville, KY @ KFC Yum! Center

August 7 – Grand Rapids, MI @ The Van Andel Arena

August 13 – Omaha, NE @ CHI Health Center

August 14 – Kansas City, MO @ Sprint Center

August 15 – Chicago, IL @ United Center

August 28 – Milwaukee, WI @ Fiserv Forum

August 29 – Minneapolis, MN @ Target Center

September 10 – Greenville, SC @ Bon Secours Wellness Arena

September 11 – Charlottesville, VA @ John Paul Jones Arena

September 12 – Greensboro, NC @ Greensboro Coliseum Complex

September 17 – North Little Rock, AR @ Simmons Bank Arena

September 18 – St Louis, MO @ Enterprise Center

September 19 – Detroit, MI @ Little Caesars Arena

September 24 – Washington DC @ Capital One Arena

September 25 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden

September 26 – Pittsburgh, PA @ PPG Paints Arena

September 28 – Philadelphia, PA @ Wells Fargo Center

October 1 – Orlando, FL @ Amway Center

October 2 – Atlanta, GA @ State Farm Arena

October 3 – New Orleans, LA @ Smoothie King Center

October 5 – Indianapolis, IN @ Bankers Life Fieldhouse

October 8 – Newark, NJ @ Prudential Center

October 9 – Boston, MA @ TD Garden

October 10 – Uncasville, CT @ Mohegan Sun Arena

October 11 – Hershey, PA @ GIANT Center

October 15 – Denver, CO @ Pepsi Center

October 16 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Vivint Smart Home Arena

October 17 – Las Vegas, NV @ T-Mobile Arena

October 21 – Glendale, AZ @ Gila River Arena

October 23 – San Francisco, CA @ Chase Center

October 24 – Sacramento, CA @ Golden 1 Center

October 29 – Boise, ID @ Extra Mile Arena

October 30 – Portland, OR @ MODA Center

October 31 – Tacoma, WA @ Tacoma Dome