Dan + Shay Reveal Rescheduled Arena Tour Dates
ConcertsMusicmusic festivalsTour Dates March 18, 2020 Kelly Byrnes 0
Dan + Shay are among the countless artists who have seen their tour schedule get shifted in the wake of the ongoing coronavirus crisis.
The country pair had launched their first headlining arena tour in Nashville earlier this month and days later, they were forced to postpone their spring dates over escalating health concerns due to COVID-19.
“These shows mean the world to us, and it was important that they be postponed and not canceled, but more than the shows, our fans mean the world to us, and protecting their safety is the number one priority,” the Grammy-winning duo wrote in a statement. “We want the shows to be memorable, and not experienced with fear. Thank you all for your patience and understanding. It is a strange, strange time for all of us, but we felt this was the right thing to do. Previously purchased tickets will be honored at all rescheduled dates. We hope everyone can make it.”
Their aptly named The (Arena) Tour was slated to visit 16 cities through April and pick up again in September for another 21-date leg. It will now resume July 30 and run for three months straight. However, their extensive fall stretch meant the pair had to drop their appearance at Stagecoach Festival, which, along with Coachella, was moved from April to October in response to the COVID-19 outbreak.
See the revised tour schedule below.
Dan + Shay – The (Arena) Tour Dates
July 30 – Tulsa, OK @ BOK Center
July 31 – Dallas, TX @ American Airlines Center
August 1 – San Antonio, TX @ AT&T Center
August 6 – Louisville, KY @ KFC Yum! Center
August 7 – Grand Rapids, MI @ The Van Andel Arena
August 13 – Omaha, NE @ CHI Health Center
August 14 – Kansas City, MO @ Sprint Center
August 15 – Chicago, IL @ United Center
August 28 – Milwaukee, WI @ Fiserv Forum
August 29 – Minneapolis, MN @ Target Center
September 10 – Greenville, SC @ Bon Secours Wellness Arena
September 11 – Charlottesville, VA @ John Paul Jones Arena
September 12 – Greensboro, NC @ Greensboro Coliseum Complex
September 17 – North Little Rock, AR @ Simmons Bank Arena
September 18 – St Louis, MO @ Enterprise Center
September 19 – Detroit, MI @ Little Caesars Arena
September 24 – Washington DC @ Capital One Arena
September 25 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden
September 26 – Pittsburgh, PA @ PPG Paints Arena
September 28 – Philadelphia, PA @ Wells Fargo Center
October 1 – Orlando, FL @ Amway Center
October 2 – Atlanta, GA @ State Farm Arena
October 3 – New Orleans, LA @ Smoothie King Center
October 5 – Indianapolis, IN @ Bankers Life Fieldhouse
October 8 – Newark, NJ @ Prudential Center
October 9 – Boston, MA @ TD Garden
October 10 – Uncasville, CT @ Mohegan Sun Arena
October 11 – Hershey, PA @ GIANT Center
October 15 – Denver, CO @ Pepsi Center
October 16 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Vivint Smart Home Arena
October 17 – Las Vegas, NV @ T-Mobile Arena
October 21 – Glendale, AZ @ Gila River Arena
October 23 – San Francisco, CA @ Chase Center
October 24 – Sacramento, CA @ Golden 1 Center
October 29 – Boise, ID @ Extra Mile Arena
October 30 – Portland, OR @ MODA Center
October 31 – Tacoma, WA @ Tacoma Dome
No comments so far.
Be first to leave comment below.