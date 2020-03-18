The alt-rockers of Wilco and Sleater-Kinney are teaming up for a co-headlining run this summer. The “It’s Time Tour” will hit 16 cities across...

The alt-rockers of Wilco and Sleater-Kinney are teaming up for a co-headlining run this summer.

The “It’s Time Tour” will hit 16 cities across the I.S., kicking things off in Sleater-Kinney’s homestate of Washington with a gig at Spokane’s First Interstate Center for the Arts early August. From there, they’ll make stops in Kansas City, Nashville, Richmond, and Forest Hills, making stops at venues along the way like Philadelphia’s Mann Center for the Performing Arts, Rockland Trust Bank Pavilion in Boston, and Denver’s Red Rocks Amphitheater before wrapping-up in Des Moines, Iowa at the Capital Credit Union Park mid-September.

Ahead of the joint trek, Wilco will hit a round of dates throughout the spring and summer to support their latest record, Ode To Joy. The LP, which dropped last October, followed 2016’s Schmilco and featured tracks “Love Is Everywhere (Beware)” and “Everyone Hides.” Sleater-Kinney, on the other hand, are currently taking a break after touring following the release of 2019’s The Center Won’t Hold. Their latest record is a follow-up to 2015’s No Cities To Love.

See the full list of the pair’s 2020 co-headlining dates below.

Wilco & Sleater-Kinney | It’s Time Tour 2020

08/06 – Spokane, WA @ First Interstate Center for the Arts

08/08 – Big Sky, MT @ Peak to Sky

08/11 – Morrison, CO @ Red Rocks Amphitheatre

08/13 – Kansas City, MO @ Arvest Bank Theatre at The Midland

08/14 – Maryland Heights, MO @ Saint Louis Music Park

08/15 – Atlanta, GA @ Cadence Bank Amphitheatre

08/16 – Nashville, TN @ Ascend Amphitheater

08/18 – Asheville, NC @ Salvage Station

08/19 – Richmond, VA @ Altria Theatre

08/21 – Columbia, MD @ Merriweather Post Pavilion

08/22 – Forest Hills, NY @ Forest Hills Stadium

08/23 – Philadelphia, PA @ Mann Center for Performing Arts

08/25 – Boston, MA @ Rockland Trust Bank Pavilion

08/26 – Portland, ME @ Thompson’s Point

08/27 – Lewiston, NY @ Artpark Amphitheater

08/29 – Chicago, IL @ Millennium Park Pritzker Pavilion