Pepe Aguilar Adds 22 Jaripeo Sin Fronteras Tour Dates in 2022

Pepe Aguilar has announced an extension of his ongoing Jaripeo sin Fronteras tour through the United States, taking place beginning in August. The 5-time...

Pepe Aguilar has announced an extension of his ongoing Jaripeo sin Fronteras tour through the United States, taking place beginning in August. The 5-time Latin Grammy Award-winning singer, songwriter and producer added 22 tour dates to the summer and fall of 2022.

Jaripeo sin Fronteras tour dates begin with an August 7 performance at Nashville’s Bridgestone Arena, wrapping on November 19 at MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas. In between, stops include Prudential Center in Newark, Honda Center in Anaheim, Toyota Center in Houston, Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, American Airlines Center in Dallas, and Gila River Arena in Glendale. More than half – 13 – shows are scheduled for California and Texas, including two shows at the El Paso Coliseum on September 17 and 18.

“Backed by hisMariachi “El Zacatecano”, a sinaloense band and group, once again, fans will experience first-hand Pepe Aguilar’s unique talent alongside his brother Antonio Aguilar, Hijo; his talented daughter, Grammy and two times Latin Grammy nominee Ángela Aguilar; and his son Leonardo Aguilar, two-time Latin Grammy nominee, all these accompanied with traditional jaripeo acts,” touts the event announcement from Live Nation. “A massive production involving more than 150 people, including 40 stage musicians alone, the tour provides a dazzling, once-in-a-lifetime experience for everyone in attendance, combining captivating music sets with heart-stopping bull riding displays and rodeo events, such as horse riding and equestrian acrobatic performances.”

Tickets will be available to the general public starting Friday, March 4 at 10 AM local time to each venue. Presale opportunities are also expected throughout the week leading up to the general sale.

Pepe Aguilar Ticket Links

Pepe Aguilar tickets at Ticketmaster

Pepe Aguilar tickets at AXS

Pepe Aguilar tickets at StubHub

Pepe Aguilar tickets at Ticket Club | Free membership offer

Pepe Aguilar tickets at TicketNetwork

Pepe Aguilar tickets at TicketSmarter

Pepe Aguilar tickets at TickPick

Pepe Aguilar tickets at Vivid Seats

Pepe Aguilar Jaripeo sin Fronteras U.S. Tour Dates 2022

August 7 – Bridgestone Arena | Nashville, TN

August 13 – EagleBank Arena | Fairfax, VA

August 14 – Prudential Center | Newark, NJ

August 19 – Gas South Arena | Atlanta, GA

August 21 – Amway Center | Orlando, FL

August 26 – Golden 1 Center | Sacramento, CA

August 28 – Pechanga Arena | San Diego, CA

September 2 – Honda Center | Anaheim, CA

September 4 – Save Mart Center | Fresno, CA

September 17 – El Paso Coliseum | El Paso, TX

September 18 – El Paso Coliseum | El Paso, TX

September 23 – AT&T Center | San Antonio, TX

September 24 – Sames Auto Arena | Laredo, TX

September 25 – Toyota Center | Houston, TX

September 30 – Allstate Arena | Chicago, IL

October 7 – Maverik Center | West Valley City, UT

October 9 – SAP Center | San Jose, CA

October 14 – Crypto.com Arena | Los Angeles, CA

October 21 – Bert Ogden Arena | Edinburg, TX

October 23 – American Airlines Center | Dallas, TX

November 4 – Gila River Arena | Glendale, AZ

November 5 – MGM Grand Garden Arena | Las Vegas, NV