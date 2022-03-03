Garth Brooks Adds May 14 Cincinnati Date to Stadium Tour
ConcertsMusicTour DatesTours March 3, 2022 Dave Clark 0
Garth Brooks announced his latest Stadium Tour date this week, adding a May 14 performance at Paul Brown Stadium in Cincinnati, Ohio to the calendar. The show is the eighth announced for his 2022 Stadium Tour, which has been announced one show at a time to spread out ticket sales.
Tickets for Garth Brooks in Cincinnati go on sale Friday, March 11 at 10 a.m. ET. Tickets will be $94.95 including all fees for every seat in the stadium, which is Brooks’ typical structure for Stadium Tour shows.
Announcement: Garth Brooks Is Set For Cincinnati Paul Brown Stadium.
Tickets Go On Sale Friday, March 11th, 10:00 AM ET.
This will be Garth’s first time at the home of the @Bengals https://t.co/QFQKNte63Q -Team Garth #GARTHinCINCY pic.twitter.com/ZwDdMzfLi3
— Garth Brooks (@garthbrooks) March 2, 2022
Paul Brown Stadium had previously been in the plans for the 2020 Stadium Tour by Brooks, only to see it postponed and then eventually wiped out by COVID. That performance was a rapid sell-out, reportedly moving some 70,000 tickets in around 75 minutes and setting a record for the city in terms of stadium sellout speed. As part of the show announcement for Cincinnati, Brooks’ team indicated that Paul Brown Stadium will be the only Stadium Tour show in Ohio, Kentucky, or West Virginia this year.
Thus far, The Stadium Tour has two dates in March, three in April and now three in May – not counting a run of September shows in Dublin, Ireland touted as the end of the Stadium Tour. It is unclear how many shows are planned in total, or whether they will extend into the later spring or summer.
Garth Brooks Ticket Links
Garth Brooks tickets at Ticketmaster
Garth Brooks tickets at Ticketmaster UK
Garth Brooks tickets at AXS
Garth Brooks tickets at StubHub
Garth Brooks tickets at Ticket Club | Free Membership Offer
Garth Brooks tickets at TicketNetwork
Garth Brooks tickets at TicketSmarter
Garth Brooks tickets at TickPick
Garth Brooks tickets at Vivid Seats
Garth Brooks Stadium Tour Dates
March 5 – San Diego, CA | Petco Park
March 26 – Orlando, FL | Camping World Stadium
April 16 – Nashville, TN | Nissan Stadium
April 23 – Fayetteville, AR | Razorback Stadium
April 30 – Baton Rouge, LA | Tiger Stadium
May 7 – South Bend. IN | Notre Dame Stadium
May 14 – Cincinnati, OH | Paul Brown Stadium
May 21 – Foxborough, MA | Gillette Stadium
September 9 – Dublin, Ireland | Croke Park
September 10 – Dublin, Ireland | Croke Park
September 11 – Dublin, Ireland | Croke Park
September 16 – Dublin, Ireland | Croke Park
September 17 – Dublin, Ireland | Croke Park
No comments so far.
Be first to leave comment below.