Garth Brooks Adds May 14 Cincinnati Date to Stadium Tour

Garth Brooks announced his latest Stadium Tour date this week, adding a May 14 performance at Paul Brown Stadium in Cincinnati, Ohio to the...

Garth Brooks announced his latest Stadium Tour date this week, adding a May 14 performance at Paul Brown Stadium in Cincinnati, Ohio to the calendar. The show is the eighth announced for his 2022 Stadium Tour, which has been announced one show at a time to spread out ticket sales.

Tickets for Garth Brooks in Cincinnati go on sale Friday, March 11 at 10 a.m. ET. Tickets will be $94.95 including all fees for every seat in the stadium, which is Brooks’ typical structure for Stadium Tour shows.

Announcement: Garth Brooks Is Set For Cincinnati Paul Brown Stadium. Tickets Go On Sale Friday, March 11th, 10:00 AM ET. This will be Garth’s first time at the home of the @Bengals https://t.co/QFQKNte63Q -Team Garth #GARTHinCINCY pic.twitter.com/ZwDdMzfLi3 — Garth Brooks (@garthbrooks) March 2, 2022

Paul Brown Stadium had previously been in the plans for the 2020 Stadium Tour by Brooks, only to see it postponed and then eventually wiped out by COVID. That performance was a rapid sell-out, reportedly moving some 70,000 tickets in around 75 minutes and setting a record for the city in terms of stadium sellout speed. As part of the show announcement for Cincinnati, Brooks’ team indicated that Paul Brown Stadium will be the only Stadium Tour show in Ohio, Kentucky, or West Virginia this year.

Thus far, The Stadium Tour has two dates in March, three in April and now three in May – not counting a run of September shows in Dublin, Ireland touted as the end of the Stadium Tour. It is unclear how many shows are planned in total, or whether they will extend into the later spring or summer.

Garth Brooks Ticket Links

Garth Brooks tickets at Ticketmaster

Garth Brooks tickets at Ticketmaster UK

Garth Brooks tickets at AXS

Garth Brooks tickets at StubHub

Garth Brooks tickets at Ticket Club | Free Membership Offer

Garth Brooks tickets at TicketNetwork

Garth Brooks tickets at TicketSmarter

Garth Brooks tickets at TickPick

Garth Brooks tickets at Vivid Seats

Garth Brooks Stadium Tour Dates

March 5 – San Diego, CA | Petco Park

March 26 – Orlando, FL | Camping World Stadium

April 16 – Nashville, TN | Nissan Stadium

April 23 – Fayetteville, AR | Razorback Stadium

April 30 – Baton Rouge, LA | Tiger Stadium

May 7 – South Bend. IN | Notre Dame Stadium

May 14 – Cincinnati, OH | Paul Brown Stadium

May 21 – Foxborough, MA | Gillette Stadium

September 9 – Dublin, Ireland | Croke Park

September 10 – Dublin, Ireland | Croke Park

September 11 – Dublin, Ireland | Croke Park

September 16 – Dublin, Ireland | Croke Park

September 17 – Dublin, Ireland | Croke Park